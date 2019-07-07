Fans Chant ‘F*** Trump!’ At ‘Fox News’ Reporter On The Air For Women’s World Cup Team USA Victory Coverage

As a 'Fox News' reporter tried to carry out a live segment from a sports bar in Lyon, France, American fans there broke into profane chant aimed at Donald Trump.

Shortly after the United States Women’s soccer team finished off its 2-0 defeat of the Netherlands to win the USA’s second straight FIFA Women’s World Cup, and fourth overall, a Fox News reporter showed up at a sports bar in France — site of the 2019 tournament — to interview American fans who had gathered there. But the Fox reporter found himself greeted with a loud and profane chant directed at Donald Trump, a chant that went out over the air as the correspondent, Greg Palkot, appeared oblivious, even interviewing the bartender who reportedly started the chant, as The Daily Beast reported.

The chant followed an ongoing controversy between Trump and Team USA star and captain Megan Rapinoe, who had told an interviewer prior to the tournament, “I’m not going to the f*****g White House” if invited by Trump following the team’s triumph, as The Inquisitr reported.

Trump responded to Rapinoe, writing on his Twitter feed, “Megan should never disrespect our Country, the White House, or our Flag, especially since so much has been done for her & the team.”

Rapinoe’s teammate Ali Krieger quickly offered her support of her team captain, telling a CNN interviewer that she would not visit the White House either, because she had no respect for Trump.

“I refuse to respect a man that warrants no respect,” Krieger told CNN. “I feel that staying silent at times can side with the oppressor.”

Watch the Fox News video of the sports bar crowd in Lyon, France, chanting against Trump. But readers should be warned that the video contains profanity.

Trump sent his congratulations to the U.S. women’s team via Twitter later on Sunday. But though Trump included no derisive statements about Rapinoe or the team in his Sunday tweet, he waited until two hours after the game to post his congratulatory message.

As Deadline.com noted, before Trump got around to congratulating the U.S. women’s team on their historic World Cup championship, former President Barack Obama, Michelle Obama, Trump’s 2016 Democratic opponent Hillary Clinton, her husband the former President Bill Clinton, and even Trump’s own wife Melania Trump had already publicly congratulated the team with their own tweets.

Team USA Captain Megan Rapinoe has already said that she will not visit the White House after the team’s World Cup victory. Alex Grimm / Getty Images

Though when Palkot interviewed fans one-on-one in the Lyon, France, sports bar, they refrained from profanity, they did not refrain from politics. When the Fox News reporter asked the fan who apparently started the chant of “F*** Trump!” if he ever doubted that the U.S. team would win the World Cup, the fan responded, “Now we need to win in 2020,” and “get that racist out of the White House!” as quoted by the sports site Deadspin.com.