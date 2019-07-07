Swimsuit Model Robin Holzken Displays Tight Body In Black Lingerie

Dutch model Robin Holzken — best known for her association with Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Issue — exactly knows how to send a wave of excitement through her legions of admirers on social media.

In fact, a look at her Instagram page shows several racy pictures where the model can be seen flaunting her amazing body, beautiful facial features and her sense of style. Owing to that, whenever she posts a new snap, it becomes an instant hit.

That’s exactly what happened on Sunday, July 7, when the model took to her page and shared a new lingerie picture which set pulses racing.

In the snap, Robin looked extremely beautiful as she wore a skimpy black bra which she teamed with black panties to show off her awesome figure. It wasn’t just the sheer display of skin that left her fans’ jaws dropped but Robin wore a full face of makeup to accentuate her beautiful features — a move that made her look absolutely flawless.

The 22-year-old stunner decided to ditch accessories and only opted for a ring. She let her silky brunette tresses down, lied sideways on a sofa, looked straight into the camera and flashed her beautiful smile that instantly melted many hearts.

In the caption, the hottie informed her fans that the picture was captured for Victoria’s Secret’s ad campaign, adding that it’s one of her favorite pictures.

Within four hours of going live, and as of this writing, the snap garnered more than 8,400 likes and about a hundred comments where fans and followers praised Robin for her sexy body as well as her amazing looks.

Commenting on the snap, one of her fans said that Robin is a bloody gorgeous woman, while another one added that he is in love with the picture because the model looks absolutely stunning.

A third fan, who seemed to be quite obsessed with the model, wrote the following message for Robin.

“You are so beautiful and sweet. You are the perfect lady [and] I wish you were mine. I hope my comments are taken as compliments and are uplifting to you.”

Among her fellow models who liked and commented on the snap included Kelsey Merritt, Kate Bock, Lorena Rae, Gizele Oliveira, Kara Del Toro and Olivia Brower, to name a few.

According to an article by Famous Birthdays, apart from Victoria’s Secret, Holzkin has also worked for big brand names like Alexis Mabille. She has also been featured in magazines like Elle Belgium and I Love Fake Magazine.