Gigi And Bella Hadid Hit Up Disneyland In Sexy Attire To Celebrate Leah McCarthy’s Birthday

Gigi and Bella Hadid spent the day in Disneyland during the Fourth of July weekend. The sister-models and a group of their pals took on the fabled Anaheim, California-based park yesterday with abandon in celebration of Leah McCarthy (seen below), their good friend.

Among the more radical rides, the group boarded the Incredicoaster with Gigi daring to hold up her hands as the wild and crazy coaster went along its route.

“Located in Pixar Pier’s Incredibles’ Park neighborhood, the Incredicoaster boasts enclosed tunnels, special effects, scenes and a musical score by Incredibles 2 composer Michael Giacchino for even more super-fied fun!” reports the official site for Disneyland.

To prove the reason for the Disneyland rendezvous, Gigi posted an Instagram story showing herself wearing a button commemorating her buddy’s 25th birthday while standing near the iconic It’s A Small World attraction.

Both models were swathed in sexy yet casual attire for the theme park adventure. Bella rocked a tiny two-piece shorts outfit. The brief black top was tiny, allowing this stunning sister’s abs, tiny waist and navel to be noticed. Her legs were fully on display in the baggy bottoms while Gigi’s shorts were skintight, allowing full view of her coveted thigh gap.

Gigi’s two-piece shorts outfit was comprised of tie-dyed bottoms twinned with the same fabric on the top. She, too, wore a cropped shirt. However, this wise woman came armed with a gray sweatshirt should she have needed to cover up, according to pictures posted on the Daily Mail.

The group also hit up Cars Land to cruise Radiator Springs, a fun ride that isn’t nearly as radical as the Incredicoaster. The Hadid sisters sat in front of their green convertible with the birthday girl as they passed “mountain peaks [that looked] like tail fins of classic Cadillac models from 1957 to 1962.” noted Disneyland‘s site.

“The mountains are inspired by the iconic Cadillac Ranch public art installation along Route 66 near Amarillo, Texas.”

Another ride Gigi and Bella and their friends mastered was Splash Mountain. This time, both sisters raised their hands in victory as they took the deep plunge that defined this vintage ride’s last dip.

Its description on Disneyland‘s site suggested a lot of water was involved.

“This attraction includes 950,000 gallons of water, 3 dips and a 5-story drop. Where you’re seated will determine how wet you’ll get. Riders in the back may experience a sudden splash or spray; those who opt for the front can expect to get soaked,” read Disneyland’s description of the storied attraction.

That soaking was probably welcome as temperatures on the day these celebratory friends hit the famous Southern California theme park rose to 89 degrees.

After looking at the many images taken during the fun-filled trip to Disneyland for Gigi and Bella Hadid, their time in Anaheim was likely one to be remembered by everyone involved — up to and especially including birthday girl Leah McCarthy.