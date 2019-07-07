Kim Kardashian’s Open Shirt Sparks Outrage: ‘Quit Trying To Be Black’

Kim Kardashian is falling under fire. Earlier today, the 38-year-old updated her Instagram with a throwback picture – fans will recognize the open blue shirt-dress as the outfit Kim donned for the 2018 Louis Vuitton Paris Men’s Fashion Show.

Fans are now telling the Keeping Up With The Kardashians star that she’s attempting to come across as something other than her own race.

“Quit trying to be black” was a popular comment left to the Instagram picture.

“She’s trying…I agree,” another fan wrote.

“RIGHT!!!!!” was also recorded.

Kim’s photo did show the star in an ultra-bronzed look – the mother of four is no stranger to fake tan and cosmetics. Kim openly speaks about using tanning products alongside promoting the popular bronzed finish offered by her KKW Beauty products. The range has, in itself, sparked controversy.

As Marie Claire reports, Kim faced “blackface” accusations back in 2017 when promotional images for her cosmetics line sent the star out looking very dark-skinned. The magazine reported Kim’s reaction to the outrage on an episode of the family’s E! show.

“We wanted them really moody; it was really tan. I wanted to show the contour. The photos ended up being a little bit darker than I was. There were some people online saying I was doing blackface and the photos were inappropriate.”

Kim then changed the original images she had used, per Marie Claire.

Remarks about Kim’s skin color manifested elsewhere in the comments section to her recent Instagram update.

“Black Kim is back,” one fan wrote.

Kim’s update made no mention of race. A blue-colored emoji was the only caption used. The star’s return to Paris last year was a difficult one. 2016 saw Kim harrowingly robbed at gunpoint in the country’s capital. The scarring incident appeared to have hit Kim hard. Fans will remember a social media silence following the robbery. Likewise, a return that took on less materialistic vibes – the early Instagram updates following the robbery seemed to show Kim valuing her family above all else.

Kim returned to Paris two years after the robbery to attend the Louis Vuitton show – Kim’s husband Kanye West is close friends with the brand’s menswear designer Virgil Abloh.

While the majority of replies left to Kim’s update today were positive, backlash did manifest in non-race-related ways.

“Lawwwwwwwd the editing and filters with this family” was a popular response.

Kim does not appear to have responded to the backlash. Fans wishing to see more of Kim should follow her Instagram.