Kendall Jenner Lifts Skirt To Flaunt Sparkly Bikini

Kendall Jenner took to social media this weekend to flaunt her flawless figure, and give fans a close up look at her skimpy bikini bottoms.

On Sunday, Kendall took to her Instagram account to show off her model body in a set of new photos. In the first photo, the Keeping Up With The Kardashians star is seen sitting on the edge of a boat as she watches the sunset.

In the second photo, Kendall lifts her purple skirt to reveal her sparkling bikini bottoms. Jenner’s long, lean legs are seen, as well as her flat tummy and toned abs.

Of course, many of the model’s fans had something to say about the snapshots. While tons of Kendall’s fans left emoji in the comment section, others told her how beautiful she looked.

However, not everyone agreed. Some fans believed that Jenner looked way too thin in her photos, even for the supermodel that she is.

“Too skinny,” one fan commented.

“Go eat something right now. Your poor legs need some potatoes,” a second social media user wrote, claiming that it seemed Kendall didn’t have enough meat on her bones.

One critic even went as far as to claim it looked like Jenner was starving herself.

“Go and eat, Lord! You look like your starving!” they said.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, earlier this week, Kendall Jenner posted a video of herself rocking a red Calvin Klein bikini, and many of her followers claimed that her toned body made them feel like they needed to hit the gym.

“The perfect human does exist and her name is Kendall Jenner,” one of the model’s followers wrote.

“Now I will take the cookie out of my mouth and go to the gym right away,” another fan commented.

“I hate myself after watching this,” another of Jenner’s fans stated.

Even Kendall’s older sister, Khloe Kardashian, left a comment on the video, revealing that she needed to get off the couch and head to the gym in order to keep up with her sister.

Perhaps Jenner is flaunting her curves while she’s on vacation with her rumored new boyfriend, L.A. Lakers player Kyle Kuzma.

The Daily Mail reports that Kendall and Kyle were spotted taking a romantic cruise on a yacht over the Fourth of July holiday.

Jenner previously dated Philadelphia 76ers star Ben Simmons.

Fans can keep up with Kendall Jenner by following the model on social media.