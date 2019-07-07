‘Playboy’ Model Sara Underwood Flashes Ample Cleavage On Instagram

Being a Playboy model, American bombshell Sara Underwood is no stranger to stripping down to her bikini or baring it all. Whenever she posts her racy snaps on Instagram, they send a wave of excitement through her 9.2 million followers.

In her latest Instagram share, the 35-year-old model posed while peeping out of the window of a truck. She wore a skimpy white bra and as she leaned over the car’s window, she put her never-ending cleavage on full display to tease her admirers.

The stunner wore her hair into a ponytail and opted for little to no makeup to keep it natural and sexy. She also ditched accessories so as not to take away the attention from her simple ensemble.

According to the geotag, the snap was captured in Oregon, however, the exact location was not specified in the post. However, the model used a hashtag which said that she was on a road trip.

In the caption, she used a motivational quote and said that one cannot find happiness at the end of the road, rather it is found in everyone’s present moments.

Within three hours of going live, and as of the writing of this article, the snap amassed more than 64,000 likes and over 322 comments where fans drooled over the model’s hot body and sheer display of skin.

“SIGH. Just looking at this picture is relaxing,” one of her fans commented on the snap.

“The colors [in the picture] are so perfect that it doesn’t even look real,” said another one.

While a third fan said that Sara is the hottest woman alive, adding that he can’t take his eyes off the picture.

The remaining fans showered Sara with various complimentary words and phrases, including “simply stunning,” “you’re just wow,” “extremely hot” “incredible boobs,” and “always beautiful.”

Apart from her fans, some of her fellow models also showed appreciation for the hot picture, including Lindsey Pelas and Anastasia Ashley.

Prior to the said snap, Sara titillated her fans with another snap wherein she could be seen wearing a very colorful, striped top with a plunging neckline that allowed her to put her bare chest and a glimpse of her perky breasts on full display.

The racy snap racked up more than 72,000 likes and close to 400 comments within a day of going live.

According to an article by Uproxx, before becoming famous, Sara worked as a waitress at the Beaverton Hooters in Oregon — her home state. At the same time, the stunner was attending college at the Oregon State University and later at the Portland State University.

She tried her luck and posed for Playboy’s “Girls Of The Pac-10” in 2005 and she was picked up to be featured on the cover of the magazine. Since then, there has been no looking back for the hottie.