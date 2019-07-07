‘Big Brother 21’ Spoilers: Houseguest Details Graphic Hookup With Alliance Member

Warning: This article contains minor spoilers about Big Brother Season 21. There will be NO spoilers regarding competition winners and gameplay.

The houseguests of Season 21 are getting down and dirty… in the bedroom. In just two weeks, there have already been three different hookups amongst the players of the game. In last Thursday’s episode, the hookup between Jackson Michie and Kathryn Dunn was aired, but it appeared to be a one time fling between the two houseguests. As The Inquisitr previously reported, there was a second hookup between Isabella “Bella” Wang and Nick Maccarone.

Saturday night saw the third hookup of the season between Jack Matthews and Analyse Talavera according to live feeds Twitter account @hamsterwatch. Several other Twitter users noted the hookup when it briefly played out on the live feeds before the camera switched to a different room.

Fellow live feeds Twitter account @JokersBBUpdates also transcribed a brief conversation between Analyse, Christie Murphy and Holly Allen in the pantry Sunday morning. Analyse was very candid when speaking with her Gr8ful alliance members.

“His d*** is huge. I’ve never experienced a d*** that big before,” Analyse admitted.

It doesn’t appear to be a showmance in the making, however, since Jack had a heart to heart with Christie Sunday afternoon.

Monty Brinton / CBS

“I would literally lay on a burning fire for you, and I would not do that for [Analyse]. America is going to hate me but you are my counterpart in this game,” Jack told his alliance member.

There is no romantic connection between Jack and Christie, but his loyalty clearly lies with her and not with his hookup buddy.

Most of the house knows about the hookup since Analyse spoke freely about it to her girlfriends and others in the backyard in the morning. It appears as those some people were upset with Analyse sleeping in the HOH room Saturday night, and she addressed it with her housemates in the morning.

“At the end of the day, people need to worry about themselves and who they are sleeping with, and I will worry about myself and who I want to f***ing sleep with. I’m 22 years old. I can sleep with whoever the f*** I want…to go to bed with,” Analyse proclaimed according to @BB_Updates.

Unfortunately for Analyse, she has no idea that most of the Big Brother fandom absolutely detest Jack at this point in time. The Jason Momoa lookalike has been getting slammed on twitter for his verbal aggression, distaste for Kemi, and for inappropriate racial remarks.

Big Brother airs tonight at 8 p.m. EST on CBS. Episodes follow on Wednesday and Thursday night at 9 p.m. EST.