Hailey Baldwin Gushes Over Justin Bieber On One-Year Proposal Anniversary: ‘My Heart Belongs To You Forever’

It’s hard to believe that it’s already been one year since Justin Bieber got down on one knee and asked Hailey Baldwin to marry him. As fans know, the couple shocked the world when it was announced that they were engaged following an on-again, off-again relationship. The two regularly take to social media to sing one another’s praises and earlier today, Baldwin reflected on the last year of her life with Justin by her side.

In a heartfelt Instagram post, the blond-haired beauty shared a photo of herself and Justin at an undisclosed location. In the snapshot, the two sit in the middle of a desert landscape with a few big mountains at their back. Justin rocks a pair of light blue-colored shorts and a matching baseball cap, going shirtless for the photo op. His tatted chest is fully on display as he looks off to the side and rests his head on his bicep.

Baldwin snuggles up to her man in the sweet shot, donning a multi-colored pullover and a pair of brown, weathered cowboy boots. The model wears her long blond locks slicked back in a ponytail and appears to be wearing minimal makeup as she leans over on Justin’s shoulder and closes her eyes. To go along with the sweet photo, Hailey also penned a heartfelt caption to express her feelings toward her husband.

“1 year ago I said yes to being your best friend for life, and today I have never loved you more,” she wrote. “Life gets more beautiful everyday because of you, my heart belongs to you forever. Here’s to learning and growing together.”

Since the post went live on her account, it’s earned Baldwin plenty of attention with 658,000 likes in addition to 45-plus comments from her legion of 20 million fans. While some famous friends chimed in on the post to wish the couple well, many others gushed over how cute they are.

“Love you both so much,” TV personality Jason Kennedy wrote.

“Love you both,” another chimed in with a heart emoji.

“Can’t believe it’s been already a year! you both deserve so much happiness and love and i’m glad you found that in each other. i love you guys so much and i wish you only the best,” another follower gushed.”

So far, Justin has yet to post a photo of himself and Hailey on his Instagram account to celebrate the milestone in their relationship, but last week, the pop star shared a selfie of himself and Baldwin from what appears to be a camping trip. In the caption of the adorable picture, he expressed his love for his wife.