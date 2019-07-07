Jordyn Woods’ Sister Jodie Has Instagram ‘Trippin’: ‘You Look Scarily Alike’

Jordyn Woods’ sister appears to have spooked the model’s fans. The SECNDNTURE founder’s sister has updated her Instagram with a picture that seems to have the platform doing a double-take.

Jodie’s photo showed the Instagram star shot outdoors on a balcony. Jodie was posing for the camera in a red t-shirt with a black-and-white panel on it. Her long hair was down and she was standing with one hand raised to her head. With a direct gaze that was piercing the camera, Jordyn’s little sister was proving eye-catching. The similarity to Jordyn seems to be what’s knocked fans sideways, though.

“I thought it was your sister but with baby filter on,” one fan wrote.

“You and Jordyn look scarily alike” was another comment.

One of the most-liked responses saw a fan question their own sanity. They queried whether they were “trippin” before pointing out that Jodie appeared to have “eyes two different colors.” Jodie personally replied to confirm that she’d used editing tools to achieve the effect.

Countless other fans jumped into the comments section to remark on the resemblance between the siblings. That said, Jodie didn’t just see herself compared to the high-profile model. She was also likened to rapper Nicki Minaj.

Jodie comes as lower-profile compared to her sister – prior to her cheating scandal with Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson in February, Jordyn’s status as Kylie Jenner’s best friend had afforded her somewhat of a celebrity status. Since the scandal, the model has become even more famous. Jodie is, however, not off-the-grid on Instagram. She models for Jordyn’s athleisurewear line.

A picture of Jodie wearing the popular merch was posted to SECNDNTURE’s Instagram just yesterday. The snap (seen above) showed Jordyn’s younger sister showcasing her beauty in a sun-drenched setting. Much like Jodie’s balcony picture though, it launched comments regarding her resemblance to Jordyn.

“I swear I thought this was Jordyn! She’s so cute!” one fan wrote.

Jodie is, herself, fast-rising on Instagram. She has 407,000 followers. Her Instagram bio doesn’t point towards a specific career, although it does mention being “monitored” by her mother and Jordyn’s Woods Management Group. Jodie is also followed by some celebrity faces. YouTubers Tana Mongeau and Gigi Gorgeous both follow her. Of course, Jordyn herself keeps tabs on her sister.

Jordyn’s own social media buzz has heightened since her cheating scandal. The model’s Instagram following of 10.1 million is fast-climbing. Fans wishing to see more of Jordyn or Jodie should follow their Instagram accounts.