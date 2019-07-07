Adam Sandler Posts Heartbreaking Tribute To ‘Grown Ups’ Son Cameron Boyce After Shocking Death

Adam Sandler is speaking out about the loss of his former Grown Ups co-star, Cameron Boyce.

According to Pop Culture, Adam Sandler took to his Twitter account to release a heartfelt statement about the death of the young actor, who was just 20-years-old at the time of his shocking death.

“Too young. Too sweet. Too funny. Just the nicest, most talented, and most decent kid around. Loved that kid. Cared so much about his family. Cared so much about the world. Thank you, Cameron, for all you gave to us. So much more was on the way. All our hearts are broken. Thinking of your amazing family and sending our deepest condolences,” Sandler wrote.

Although Boyce was known for his roles on Disney in shows like Jessie, or in films like The Descendants, he also played Lenny Felder, the youngest son of Adam Sandler and Salma Hayek’s characters in both Grown Ups and Grown Ups 2.

The actor’s untimely death came as a heartbreaking blow to his fans after his family announced his passing over the weekend, and revealed that he was dealing with a medical condition that caused him to suffer from seizures.

Cameron’s family released a statement confirming the young actor’s death, and revealing that he had died in his sleep after suffering a seizure due to the medical condition, which he had been undergoing treatment for.

According to People Magazine, Cameron Boyce talked about an cause very close to his heart in his final interview, the non-profit Thirst Project.

The actor gushed over his family for teaching him how important it was to give back to the community, and that he was proud to follow their example.

“There’s a long line of difference makers in my family. I’m following in the footsteps of some really strong men and women who have showed me what it means to give back; it’s the greatest way to fulfill yourself,” he said.

Cameron went on to reveal that helping to change someone’s life for the better ultimately had a impact on his own life, revealing that he often felt “euphoric” when he was creating change.

Just a few short months before his death, Boyce was honored with the Pioneering Spirit Award at the 9th Annual Thirst Gala after he had raised more than $30,000 for the charity, which helps raise awareness about the global water crisis.

Cameron Boyce also spoke on how he hoped his influence would help others give back as well.