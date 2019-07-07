Khloe Kardashian’s ‘Revenge Body’ Video Blasted: ‘But You Still Fat-Shame A Young Girl, Right?’

Khloe Kardashian has fallen under fire. The 35-year-old took to Instagram earlier today to promote the upcoming season premiere of Revenge Body with Khloé Kardashian. The fitness-centric series takes out-of-shape individuals seeking revenge on their past before whipping them into shape with training, nutrition, and a makeover.

Khloe’s video showed her sitting down and talking with one of the show’s participants. The Keeping Up With The Kardashians star appeared to be manifesting empathy – Khloe spoke of her own battles with her weight.

Fans don’t seem to have forgotten the recent headlines made by Khloe “body-shaming” model Jordyn Woods. The family’s E! show saw the Good American founder call Jordyn “fat” during its recent season finale, per ES. It looks like Khloe is being slammed as a result.

“Wow you doing revenge bodies and you just body shame” was a comment receiving over 370 likes.

“But you still fatshame a young girl, right?” proved similarly popular with over 310 likes.

Khloe’s “fat-shaming” may, however, been taken out of context. As ES reports, the mother of one was throwing out insults to Woods and her former boyfriend Tristan Thompson in what appeared to be a joint way.

“Liar! Liar! Tristan, f**k you if you can hear me! They both admitted it to me. Both of them. Those both fat f*****g a**holes,” she said.

Nonetheless, Khloe did call Jordyn “fat.” As fans are likely aware, Khloe’s outburst came as a result of discovering that the NBA player had been unfaithful. Jordyn admitted to “kissing” Thompson during her Red Table Talk interview over four months ago.

Fans did respond to the two above-mentioned comments. While some came out to support Khloe, others appeared to voice agreement with the backlash.

“Sure was, and it wasn’t nice at all,” one user wrote.

Loading...

Elsewhere, Khloe faced backlash for fronting a weight loss show amid accusations that she has not achieved her own fit body the natural way – this reality star may be a workout queen, but rumors of plastic surgery follow her wherever she goes.

Fortunately for Khloe, not all comments were negative. Fans appeared pumped to view a new season of Revenge Body with Khloé Kardashian. Many expressed praise for the star appearing to help others alongside her willingly opening up about her own weight struggles.

Khloe’s video had racked up over 2.3 million views within six hours of going live. Fans wishing to see more of Khloe should follow her social media or tune into Revenge Body with Khloé Kardashian airing Sunday nights on E!.