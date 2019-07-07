Bella Thorne Shows Up On Instagram In A Smoking Bikini While Smoking In Sicily On The Day Cameron Boyce Died

Bella Thorne looked like she had just taken a swim while rocking a smoking bikini on Instagram. The post, which included a suite of four nearly identical shots, also pictured the actress smoking something.

What she was holding in her hand could have contained anything, from tobacco to weed. Some among the prolific star’s 20.4 million Instagram followers were quick to decide.

“Smoke weed everydayyyy….,” one commented while another said, “Dont [sic] smoke, it is unhealthy :(.”

Fans also noticed how Thorne’s legs were splayed with only a big white watch to cover the most personal part of her lower anatomy.

Meanwhile, stylist Mikiel Benjamin identified Bella’s teeny tiny bikini with its impressive bottom boob action as being a Louis Vuitton creation. The LV logo — difficult to discern on this social media offering because the letters were minuscule — covered the swimsuit trimmed in black.

The celebrity’s nails were probably Thorne’s least important aspect of her look. Her dark polish was severely chipped, suggesting a manicure was in order — or not. After all, she looked like she was enjoying kicking back on vacation, possibly in Italy as some commenters noted.

Those fans were right. She was in Sicily with Benjamin Mascolo, her Italian musician boyfriend who was made Instagram official about two months ago, according to the Daily Mail.

Meanwhile, the 21-year-old had been repeatedly reminded of today’s death of her fellow Disney star, 20-year-old Cameron Boyce. Her Instagram followers were both vocal and inquisitive about the sad news.

Some asked how she felt about the tragedy. Others were offended by what was perceived as her off-hand posting of a sunny day out on the water, having fun.

“Cameron Boyce died and you post this? What the freak?” questioned one follower.

“Don’t let this distract you, or [sic] very loved childhood character died today, Rest In Peace Cameron Boyce,” said another in a slew of comments just an hour after Bella’s fresh posting that garnered more than 600,000 likes.

Loading...

This is not the first bikini-clad post from the You Get Me actress. She had been wearing another on the Fourth of July, as noted by The Inquisitr. The source went into great detail about that particular garment.

“… she wore a barely-there black patterned triangle bikini top that traveled up and around her shoulders in a halter-style cut. The thin strips of fabric across her chest were held together only with a white string across the bottom, letting her busty assets pop out on both sides. Meanwhile, Thorne’s matching bottoms were just as revealing. The white strings sat high on her hips, showing off her toned thighs and legs and putting her taut abs on display.”

And so, as Bella Thorn soaked up the sun once again across the pond in Italy, all kinds of folks were happy to look at her four-picture suite of Instagram photos. Many made positive comments about the featured subject while others made frank comments, some of which bordered on being overly offensive.