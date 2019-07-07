Subway Will Begin Selling Milkshakes

Starting this month, select Subway stores will be selling milkshakes made with Halo Top ice cream.

For years, Subway has been known as a healthy and affordable alternative to other fast food joints. Rather than having a burger and fries at McDonald’s or Wendy’s, you could pick up a veggie sub at Subway for $5 or less. They take pride in their fresh ingredients and low-calorie options. Now they are considering adding a surprising new item to the menu: milkshakes.

You might be wondering why a “healthy” chain like Subway is going to begin selling dessert. But these aren’t going to be just any milkshakes, they’ll be made using Halo Top ice cream, according to Today.

Halo Top ice cream has skyrocketed in popularity in recent years, offering a way that dessert lovers can get their ice cream fix without the guilt. The pints are made up of hand-spun ice cream, that come in the flavors of chocolate, vanilla, and strawberry. You can enjoy the ice cream without taking in too many excess calories, each pint only coming out to between 330-350 calories.

Beginning on July 22, the milkshakes will start appearing on the menus of around 1,000 Subway restaurants. You’ll be able to find them in major cities located in Texas, Florida, Colorado, and Ohio, just to name a few. Each Subway restaurant is independently owned, which means prices will vary depending on where you are in the country. Nevertheless, given Subway’s history of marketing themselves as a healthy, but fast option, it can be assumed they’ll be fairly affordable.

For a limited time, you'll be able to get Halo Top low-calorie milkshakes at 1,000 #Subway restaurants across the country. https://t.co/rwHpfStrax — ABC7 News (@abc7newsbayarea) July 2, 2019

Len Van Popering, Subway’s chief brand and innovation officer, released a public statement regarding the sandwich chain’s decision to try out the new milkshakes in their stores.

“We are passionate about creating delicious new menu items for our guests that can’t be found anywhere else. Many additional markets are eager to begin offering our hand spun Halo Top milkshakes, and I anticipate guests across the country will be encouraging us to expand. We will make those decisions soon.”

These Halo Top milkshakes will be one of the first of their kind to be sold in a chain restaurant like Subway. The chocolate shake sold at McDonalds, for example, is a whopping 530 calories. This is far more than the calories found in an entire pint of Halo Top that you would find at the local grocery store.

Even Starbucks Frappuccinos carry a hefty amount of calories. Although they are often marketed as coffee beverage, the drinks have a calorie content similar to a dessert. The Java Chip, for example, is 470 calories.