American Model Rocky Barnes Sizzles In A White Bikini In New Snaps

American fashion model Rocky Barnes — whose real name is Rachel Barnes — never fails to impress her fans with her sultry pictures on Instagram. In fact, anything that Rocky wears becomes a trend for her female followers.

This week was no exception for Rocky, who was once again on top of her game in terms of showing off her sense of style and her amazing body. Following her picture-posting routine, the 33-year-old model shared a new sultry snap on Sunday, July 7, which turned up the heat on Instagram.

In the snap, the model could be seen wearing a white bikini that she teamed with a blue see-through caftan that made her look nothing short of chic.

The risque ensemble allowed Rocky to provide a generous view of her perky breasts, taut stomach, and sexy legs, as she struck different poses to titillate her fans.

Rocky let her brunette tresses down, opted for an almost makeup-free look, and accessorized with multiple pendants to keep it glamorous and sexy.

Per the geotag, the snap was captured at the Long Beach Island, New Jersey. Within six hours of going live, the snap has accrued more than 15,000 likes and 130 comments. Rocky posted three more pictures from the same photo shoot to provide her fans with a detailed view of her bikini, and, of course, her beautiful body.

Commenting on the picture, one fan said that he is in love with white bathing suits, adding that Rocky looks simply stunning in every picture. Another said that Rocky looks simply gorgeous in the pic.

Apart from her fans and followers, some of Rocky’s fellow models and celebs also showed their appreciation for the hot pictures, including Lauren Layne and Lauren Gores, to name a few.

The new set of pictures racked up an additional 2,300 likes and several comments within 20 minutes of going live.

Prior to posting the picture, Rocky treated her fans to another beach photo where she could be seen wearing an over-sized striped shirt with huge buttons and a plunging neckline that allowed her to show off her bare flesh.

Loading...

To spice things up, she wore no bra underneath the shirt to leave little to the imagination of the viewers. She accessorized with a straw hat and wore minimal makeup to make a style statement.

According to an article by Bikini Luxe, Rocky has worked for many renowned fashion brands and has also been featured in popular magazines such as GQ, Vogue, Cosmopolitan, and Sports Illustrated. She rose to fame after appearing in Justin Bieber’s famous music video for the song, “Boyfriend.”