Kim Kardashian Looks Like ‘Cher’s Long Lost Daughter’ In Cleavage-Baring Photo

Kim Kardashian stunned fans on Sunday after posting a brand new photo of herself on social media.

Over the weekend, Kim took to her Instagram account to share a photo of her rocking an electric blue ensemble, and fans went wild.

In the sexy snapshot, the Keeping Up with the Kardashians star wears the blue jumpsuit, which she unbuttons to show off her ample cleavage.

Kim has her long, dark hair parted down the middle and styled in loose waves that fall down her back and over her shoulder. She also accessorizes with a pair of oversize, dark sunglasses.

Kardashian sports a full face of makeup in the photo, which includes darkened eyebrows, a bronzed glow, and pink blush on her cheeks. She also adds a shimmering highlighter and a light pink lip to her glam look.

Many of the reality star’s fans gushed over the look in the comments section, telling Kim that she looked amazing and beautiful in the photograph. Others couldn’t help but think Kardashian resembled others in the photo.

“Cher’s long lost daughter,” one fan wrote, revealing that Kim looked like the iconic singer with her glowing skin and long, dark hair.

“Baby Chi is your twin,” a second follower wrote, claiming that Kim’s youngest daughter, Chicago, was the spitting image of her famous mother.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, not everyone loves Kim Kardashian’s sexy photos. Earlier this week, after posting a photo of herself to promote a Fourth of July sale for her KKW Beauty brand, some fans slammed Kim for allegedly having too much plastic surgery.

“Love ya but stop with the lips. Enough is enough. Whatever happened to love what God gave ya,” one fan stated.

Loading...

“I have to agree, the lips look silly. So over done. Stop already,” another follower agreed.

It seems that Kardashian is being slammed left and right over the past few days, as fans also commented on a photo of all of the Kardashian-Jenner sisters together, and claimed that Kim and Kylie were the fakest of the whole family, deeming Kendall Jenner the most real looking sister in the group.

Meanwhile, it’s rare that Kim ever responds to any of the negative comments she receives on social media — she often brushes them off to stay silent on Instagram and Twitter.

Fans can see more of Kim Kardashian’s busy life by following the reality star on social media.