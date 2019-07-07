Tammy Hembrow Spills Out Of Minuscule Orange Bikini As She Sips From A Coconut In New Photo

Tammy Hembrow is back in a bikini again on Instagram, and her followers are absolutely loving it.

On Sunday, July 7, the social media sensation shared another sizzling snap to her feed that brought some serious heat to the platform. The shot appears to be from her trip to Bali, where, according to other recent posts to her page, she has been enjoying a relaxing vacation since earlier this week. In today’s upload, the babe wowed her followers with not one, but two photos that captured her sitting outside underneath the near-cloudless sky and golden sun. She was sipping from a coconut and leaving little to the imagination in a minuscule orange bikini that did nothing but favors for her famous curves.

In the first photo of the set, Tammy stared down the camera with a sultry look while sitting propped up on her knees on top of a plush lounge chair. While the large coconut she drank from covered most of her bosom, her 9.6 million followers were still able to get a glimpse of her voluptuous assets, which threatened to spill out of the itty-bitty orange bikini top she wore. Meanwhile, the matching bottoms of the set popped against her perfectly tanned skin, and sat high on her hips to accentuate her trim waist and rock hard abs.

The second snap captured the Australian bombshell blissfully closing her eyes with a wide grin across her face. She had put her drink down, giving a complete look at the top half of her barely-there ensemble that provided very little coverage to her decolletage. A small tie in the middle of its dangerously low scoop neck drew even more attention to the ample amount of cleavage the was left on display, as did the stack of gold necklaces that fell down her bare chest.

It wasn’t long before fans began showering the blonde beauty with love for the latest addition to her Instagram feed. At the time of this writing, the duo of snaps have already racked up more than 66,000 likes just 40 minutes after going live on the social media platform — and that number continues to grow by the minute. Hundreds took to the comments section as well to leave compliments for the stunner’s jaw-dropping display.

“Gorgeous girl,” one fan wrote, while another called her an “angel.”

“Seriously you’re the hottest!!!” commented a third.

This is not the first photo that Tammy has shared with her Instagram followers from her luxurious vacation in Bali. Yesterday, the babe wowed her fans again with a sizzling snap by the pool that saw her rocking a clear bikini that left her nearly nude, sending temperatures soaring on the social media platform.