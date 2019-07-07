Olivia Culpo Stuns By The Pool In Gold Bikini And Completely See-Through Cover Up In New Photo

Olivia Culpo is in “vacation mode” with an eye-popping look that is gaining a lot of recognition on Instagram.

On Sunday, July 7, the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit model wowed her fans with a sexy snap from her vacay in in Los Cabos, Mexico, where she is staying at the luxurious Las Ventanas Al Paraiso. The bombshell posed outside by the gorgeous pool with a bright blue sky and green palm trees providing a gorgeous background to the shot, though fans may have been too captivated by Olivia and her killer bikini body to even take notice.

The 27-year-old sent pulses racing in an all-gold pool day ensemble that left very little to the imagination. The babe stood with one foot in the refreshing water to show off a full-length look at her gorgeous gold cover up, though it hardly provided any coverage of her nearly-nude body thanks to the completely sheer nature of the fabric. Underneath, she sported a shimmering gold bikini that hardly contained her voluptuous assets, which threatened to spill over the top. A small knot kept the piece tied together right in the middle of her bust, drawing even more attention to her exposed decolletage. Olivia’s cover up also featured a daring side slit that started high on her hips, parting to reveal one of her long, toned legs, as well as her curvy booty.

Of course, the model did not skip adding a slew of accessories to her stunning ensemble. Around her neck, the babe sported a gorgeous white and turquoise tiered necklace for a pop of color that fell right in the middle of her cleavage, while a large statement ring around one of her fingers added even more bling. She sported a pair of trendy round sunglasses to shade her eyes from the gleaming sun, and wore her shoulder-length brunette locks down in loose, beachy waves that blew behind her in the wind.

It didn’t take long for fans of the former Miss Universe to begin showering her new Instagram upload with love. At the time of this writing, the post has already racked up more than 41,000 likes within just two hours of going live to the social media platform — and that number continues to grow by the minute. Hundreds took to the comments section as well to leave compliments for the babe on her jaw-dropping display.

“Straight up sexy,” one fan wrote, while another called her a “golden goddess.”

“All gold everything for the QUEEN,” commented a third.

This is only the most recent skin-baring snap to grace Olivia’s Instagram page. Just yesterday, the model stunned her 4.2 million followers again by showing off her flawless figure in a sexy black and white one-piece swimsuit that did nothing but favors for her famous curves, sending her fans into an absolute frenzy.