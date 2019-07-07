Spoilers For ‘The Young And The Restless’: Did Kyle Make A Mistake?

New The Young and the Restless spoilers show that plans for Kyle and Lola’s wedding are full steam ahead with the traditional stereotypes being turned on their head — Kyle is groomzilla, while Lola focuses on her career as head chef at Society.

In a sweet moment, Kyle (Michael Mealor) asked his dad, Jack (Peter Bergman) to stand up as his best man. However, the latest issue of CBS Soaps In Depth pointed out that Kyle’s choice is not in keeping with the rest of his behavior about the upcoming wedding. Kyle negotiated with Abby (Melissa Ordway), the maid of honor, about bridesmaids gowns and several other wedding details that Lola (presumably) cannot be bothered to care about at all. However, it is somewhat strange the Kyle didn’t ask his good friend Mariah (Camryn Grimes) to stand up for him instead of his dad, especially considering how Kyle’s behavior is already different than a typical groom’s. Having Mariah as his best (wo)man would have been perfect for Kyle given their close friendship.

There’s also the possibility that Lola’s lack of caring about the details could signal that she’s not quite as into marrying Kyle as he is into marrying her. However, last week she suggested they go get married right then and there instead of waiting for the big wedding, which likely means Lola (Sasha Calle) isn’t too concerned about the details of their wedding, and simply wants to say “I do.”

Another strange part of Kyle and Lola’s engagement is Summer (Hunter King). She rarely doesn’t get what she wants, so her recent declaration that she wants to co-exist with Kyle and Lola is unexpected. Plus, according to The Inquisitr, Summer and Theo (Tyler Johnson) also reconnect, and it looks like their “no strings attached” relationship might be getting more involved.

Loading...

After Kyle dumped Summer without fulfilling his one-year marriage commitment to her in exchange for Summer’s partial liver donation to save Lola’s life, it’s surprising that things have gone so smoothly. Yes, Summer is drinking too heavily, especially considering she had liver surgery just months ago, but she has not managed to make too many waves in Kyle and Lola’s relationship, which is not her typical behavior.

Perhaps Celeste (Eva LaRue) or even Summer will still end up doing something to keep Kyle and Lola from tying the knot. As far as soap opera relationships go, theirs has been relatively easy lately, which makes viewers suspicious.