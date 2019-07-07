Priyanka Chopra Sizzles In Hot Swimsuit Photos Courtesy Of Hubby Nick Jonas

Things are heating up on actress Priyanka Chopra’s Instagram page. The superstar added three new photos to her feed, which husband Nick Jonas took while the couple was on vacation in Tuscany. The three photos, which were shared in one post, all showcased Priyanka’s impressive physique as she lounged around in an off-white one-piece swimsuit.

Priyanka’s swimsuit featured a low back and a plunging scoop neck. The actresses also sported brown-framed sunglasses while she sipped on a refreshing cocktail by the pool. Her first pose saw her lying just outside of the pool along its edge. The Quantico alum was flashing plenty of cleavage in the photo where she shyed her face away from the camera.

For the second photo of the bunch, Priyanka hopped in the pool and supported herself on its edge as she floated with her stomach down. In this picture, the attention turned to her behind which was poking out just above the water. The 36-year-old was all smiles in the second photo as she rested her chin on her hands.

The third photo also saw Priyanka in the pool as she had her cocktail back in hand. The actress looked out onto the horizon as Nick snapped the picture of his beautiful wife.

Sophie Turner commented on the post, where she noted the fellow Jonas Brothers wife’s assets in the photo.

“All you ladies pop yo [booties] like this,” Sophie wrote with a plethora of fire-symbol emoji.

Priyanka hardly shares any sort of swimsuit photos to her timeline, making this post one-of-a-kind and few and far between. The actresses Instagram feed usually features photos of her and Nick enjoying their life together.

In just six hours, Priyanka’s photo was pushing the two million like a mark, a feat not easily achieved by any celebrity on Instagram. Photos on the Indian beauty’s timeline traditionally bring in likes near the 1 million mark, proving that swimsuit photos always bring in much more attention. The actress boasts an impressive 42.8 million followers, 17.2 million more than her husband Nick.

Nick and Priyanka have been enjoying a vacation together in Italy, where the duo took cooking classes and made homemade pasta. The “Jealous” singer also shared a video to his personal Instagram page of him and Priyanka dancing in front of an Italian sunset, looking more in love than ever. Nick’s video had over 1.2 million views in less than a day, the comment section is filled with compliments praising the couple.