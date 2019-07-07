‘The Young And The Restless’ Spoilers And Rumors: What Does Adam Want Most?

Stunning new The Young and the Restless spoilers reveal that Adam will stop at absolutely nothing to get what he wants. The question is, what does Adam want most — Chelsea, or his sons, Connor and Christian?

Now that Calvin (John Burke) is out of the picture, Adam (Mark Grossman) moves quickly to let Chelsea (Melissa Claire Egan) know that he wants to resume his life with her and Connor. Sure, Chelsea called Nick (Joshua Morrow) when she found her husband dead in their hotel room, but Adam still believes that Chelsea loves him (and the life they shared deep down) and not Nick.

Adam actor Mark Grossman recently discussed the twisted storyline with CBS Soaps In Depth.

“He’s very disappointed and angry that he wasn’t her first call. And he’s even more upset that, of all people, she called Nick!” he explained.

That doesn’t stop Adam from going straight to Nick’s and pleading his case to Chelsea, though. He believes she’s in shock, and Adam wants to ensure that Chelsea remembers the beautiful life they shared.

“Adam was really hopeful that he could pick up the pieces with Chelsea and have this happy family with her and Connor. He wants to make up for lost time.”

For Chelsea, it’s not that easy, though. She believed Adam died, and Chelsea lived a life without him for three years. Although Adam assumes that Chelsea never loved Nick, that’s not exactly the case — Chelsea and Nick still have a strong connection.

“He’s trying to get through to her. At the end of the day, he knows deep down that Chelsea really loves him, and he wants her to admit it!” Grossman said, in his take on Adam.

Unfortunately for everyone, it looks like Chelsea is unwilling to admit she still has feelings for Adam. Not only will she not resume her life with him, but also she is still determined to keep him from Connor, and Adam makes some surprising and bold moves after that, according to The Inquisitr. Instead of helping Chelsea through her husband’s unexpected death, Adam stokes the fire and accuses her of murdering Calvin. Paul (Doug Davidson) is suspicious that Adam makes such accusations, but Adam doesn’t think Chelsea deserves his loyalty if she’s willing to keep his son Connor away from him. Adam will get what he wants one way or another, but Chelsea could end up paying an incredible price for Adam’s ruthlessness.