Jordyn Woods Slammed In Sexy New Corset Photo: ‘She’ll Soon Be Irrelevant’

Jordyn Woods excited her fans with her latest social media post over the weekend.

The model took to her Instagram account to share a brand new photo of herself rocking a sexy satin corset and a diamond choker necklace.

In the sultry snapshot, Jordyn flaunts her ample cleavage as she shows a ton of skin. She has her long hair parted down the middle and styled in straight strands that fall down her back. She also rocks a full face of makeup, which includes darkened eyebrows and thick lashes.

Woods also adds shimmering eye shadow and a glossy lip to her glam look.

Many of Jordyn’s followers took to the comments section to tell her how beautiful she looked, and some even compared her to the late singer Aaliyah.

However, others weren’t so kind, and completely bashed Jordyn, likely because of her cheating scandal with Khloe Kardashian’s baby daddy, Tristan Thompson.

“She’ll soon be irrelevant. Ppl are just trying to keep her relevant,” one online hater wrote about Jordyn.

“We are not haters. What she did was horrendous and she gets what she deserves,” another critic stated.

“I’m still in shock with what you did to your best friends’ [sic] family, and then trying to down play it the way you did. It’s disgusting,” a third social media user told Woods in the comments.

As previously reported by Hollywood Life, Jordyn Woods came under major media firestorm earlier this year when it was revealed that she had allegedly hooked up with Khloe Kardashian’s boyfriend, Tristan Thompson.

Loading...

After the scandal died down a bit, sources told the outlet that Woods was grateful that she still had a career in modeling and that she wasn’t ruined completely by the situation.

Not long after the scandal, Jordyn made some money due to a deal with Eylure Official Lash Collection, which was said to be a big source of income for her.

The insider also revealed that the deal was very important to Woods, who had allegedly been living off of her former best friend Kylie Jenner’s money before the scandal.

“Jordyn feels she has worked really hard and is really proud of this project is so thankful to have her own collection and make her own name separate from Kylie. She’s feeling really thankful for everything,” the source added.

Fans can see more of Jordyn Woods’ life after the scandal by following the model on social media.