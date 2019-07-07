Brexit Leader Nigel Farage Demands That Ambassador Kim Darroch Be Sacked For Calling Trump ‘Inept’

Brexit Party Leader Nigel Farage is not hiding his feelings about British ambassador to the United States, Sir Kim Darroch, and the leaked memos disparaging Donald Trump.

Farage is lashing out to say that Darroch needs to be sacked and recalled immediately to Great Britain, according to The Daily Mail. The Brexit leader is a Trump supporter and a personal friend of the American president, and he is taking umbrage at the sentiments shared by the ambassador in memos which risk the relationship between London and Washington.

After Darroch called Trump “uniquely dysfunctional” and “inept,” Farage demanded that a new ambassador should be placed in the position.

“The comments are wholly unsurprising but for him to speculate about Trump’s alleged involvement with Russia shows him to be totally unsuitable for the job and the sooner he is gone the better.”

The Foreign Office is launching an official investigation into the leak, and other British government leaders are sharing their opinions. Dominic Raab, the former Brexit secretary, suggested the comments made by Sir Kim were “unwise” and David Gauke, the Justice Secretary, said the leak was “disgraceful.”

In the various documents which originated with the British ambassador, he expressed doubts that the Trump administration could pull it together to be effective.

Kim Darroch is totally unsuitable for the job and the sooner he is gone the better. https://t.co/ESiefO3UYm — Nigel Farage (@Nigel_Farage) July 7, 2019

Darroch spoke for his office to say that things were failing.

“We don’t really believe this administration is going to become substantially more normal; less dysfunctional; less unpredictable; less faction riven; less diplomatically clumsy and inept.”

While some British leaders are trying to put out the fire, Farage is stoking it, and calling for Sir Kim’s head. Many suggest that Farage has been gunning for the position of British ambassador to the United States, and Trump confirmed this with a tweet, saying that the Brexit leader has his support. In one of his late-night tweets, Trump posted that Farage would do a “great job” adding that “many people” wanted to see him as the British ambassador.

Darroch conveyed the message that even though Trump ate up all the pomp from his state visit, he remains self-interested, and will always be “America first,” adding that all of the efforts did not move the needle in terms of the U.S. president’s attitude.

But at this time, the Foreign Office is backing Sir Kim, saying that he should be able to be frank, particularly in private memos and correspondence.