Olivia Munn Rings In 39th Birthday In Sexy Bikini & Instagram Can’t Even Handle It: ‘More Like Olivia Yum’

Olivia Munn is ringing in her 39th birthday in the best way possible — at the beach!

As fans know, Munn loves to show off her amazing figure in a number of different ensembles, including plenty of sexy bikinis. The black-haired beauty boasts an Instagram following of 2.4 million, and it seems as though her popularity grows every week. Over the past few days, the actress has been sharing plenty of photos from her tropical getaway to Turks and Caicos, where she is ringing in her 39th birthday. In the most recent image shared with her legion of fans, Olivia and a pal strike a pose in the pool.

In the new photo update, the 39-year-old raises one hand in the air and puts the other at her side. Her killer body is on full display in a sexy green bikini that leaves little to the imagination — showing off her toned and tanned booty. On top, Munn rocks a hooded sweatshirt and wears her long, dark locks down and straight. She’s all smiles for the snapshot and covers the majority of her face with a big pair of black shades. Her pal is striking the exact same pose as Munn, and the pair appear to be having a blast.

The next image in the series shows both girls striking a slightly different pose, but they’re still smiling from ear to ear. This time, Munn shows off a little bit of her toned tummy in the shot. The other few photos in the deck show the girls posing in a number of different positions, and it definitely appears to be a great trip so far. Since the post went live on her account, it’s earned the 39-year-old rave reviews with over 93,000 likes in addition to 500-plus comments.

While some followers took to the post to let Munn know that her body looks absolutely amazing, countless others couldn’t help but gush over her beauty. A few others commented on the images to wish Olivia a happy birthday.

“Looking good sexy in that bikini,” one follower commented.

“More like Olivia YUM,” another fan chimed in on the series of images.

“Loving the look Olivia! Looking fine,” one more user wrote, capping off their message with two smiley face emoji.

It’s easy to see that Munn spends a lot of time in the gym. For her role in X-Men, Self shared that Olivia spent six to seven hours in the gym with Karine Lemieux and Ken Tran, who both specialize in martial arts-focused work. During her gym sessions, Munn spent at least two hours a day on sword fighting since she did her own stunts in the movie.

Olivia (and her figure) is a great example of hard work paying off.