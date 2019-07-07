Watch Brazil Vs. Peru Copa America Final Live Stream: Start Time, Peru Aim At Upset, Brazil Out For Redemption

A Brazil team that has struggled to win the affection of its fans must stop an upset-minded Peru to win its first major trophy in 12 years, in the Copa America final.

Brazil aims to end a 12-year dry spell without a Copa America trophy as they face Peru, a team that they dominated in a group stage match in the 2019 championship final, but the victory that the team is really trying to win will come in the hearts of their skeptical and hard-to-please fans. As The Guardian reported, even a victory over Peru may not be enough to erase what the Brazilian media is calling the “embarrassment” of the team’s quarterfinal elimination from the 2018 FIFA World Cup, and failures to even reach the final of the most recent three Cop America tournaments. As a result, Brazil are looking not just for a trophy, but for a tactically dazzling performance in the big match that will live stream from Rio de Janeiro.

To find out how to watch a live stream of the Copa America championship final on Sunday, pitting eight-time champions Brazil against two-time winners Peru, see the streaming information at the bottom of this article. Kickoff is scheduled for 4 p.m. Brasília Time at the 87,100-seat Maracanã Stadium in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, on Sunday, July 7. In Peru, kickoff will take place at 2 p.m. Peru Time.

In the United Kingdom, that start time is set for 8 p.m. British Summer Time on Sunday. Fans in the United States can log in to the live stream at 3 p.m. Eastern Daylight Time, noon Pacific. Fans in Japan can catch the live stream starting at 4 a.m. on Monday morning, July 8, Japan Standard Time.

Brazil’s unlikely opponent, Peru, are out for their third Copa America title and first since 1975. Peru grabbed one of the third-place spots to advance despite, per Soccerway, winning only once, against minnows Bolivia, taking a goalless draw with Venezuela, and absorbing a 5-0 pounding at the hands of their Copa American final opponent, Brazil.

As SI.com reports, the team suddenly came alive in the knockout stage, holding Luis Suarez and Edison Cavani’s powerhouse Uruguay side to a nil-nil draw, then taking a penalty shootout win. Los Incas followed up with a definitive 3-0 thrashing of defending back-to-back champions Chile to win their place in Sunday’s final, with at least a chance at their first trophy in 44 years.

Alexandre Schneider / Getty Images

To watch a free live stream of the Brazil vs. Peru Sunday 2019 Copa America championship final match, use the stream provided by ESPN+, the online subscription service of sports media network ESPN. The ESPN+ streaming network subscription requires a fee of $4.99 per month but also includes a seven-day free trial period, giving fans an opportunity to watch the Seleção vs. La Roja Copa America final at no charge.

In the host country of Brazil, Sport TV Play will show the match, while América Televisión live streams the match in Peru.

In the United Kingdom, the live stream is set to be carried by Premier Sports, while In Italy, the Brazil vs. Peru showdown will be streamed live by DAZN Italia. In Japan, the DAZN Japan sports streaming service carries the match. In Canada, the Copa America final will be streamed live on the TSN Go sports platform.

In the Caribbean islands, the championship match will live stream via SportsMax. For a list of other outlets around the globe that will carry a live stream of Brazil vs. Peru, be sure to check Live Soccer TV.