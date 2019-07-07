‘The Young And The Restless’ Spoilers Weekly Video Preview: Chelsea Is In Big Trouble

The Young and the Restless spoilers weekly preview video for the week of July 8 reveal that Adam channels his inner Victor Newman, which leaves Chelsea in big trouble. However, Adam’s actions also push Chelsea closer to Nick, which might not be what he intends to happen.

Chelsea’s (Melissa Claire Egan) husband Calvin (John Burke) is dead just hours after he suggested that Chelsea allow Connor to live with Adam (Mark Grossman.) They fought bitterly, and according to Chelsea, they went to sleep, and when she woke up, Calvin was dead. Upon investigating, Paul (Doug Davidson) suspects foul play eventually, and Chelsea is a suspect.

Surely Chelsea can count on Adam to back her up and help make sure she doesn’t end up getting the blame for Calvin’s death, right? Wrong. Adam is not going to allow anyone, even Chelsea, to keep his son away from him and get away with it. In fact, Adam tells Paul he thinks Chelsea killed Calvin, much to Paul’s surprise. Phyllis (Michelle Stafford) cannot believe that Adam would be that cold-hearted. Phyllis knows Adam is ruthless, but she did not realize the depths of his drive to get what he wants with no regard to anybody else.

She lost her husband…will Chelsea’s ex sell her out? Find out this week on #YR! pic.twitter.com/qfqgjwUT2S — Young and Restless (@YandR_CBS) July 7, 2019

As for Chelsea, she leans hard on Nick (Joshua Morrow.) Once again, she’s in Genoa City, and she feels like the walls are closing in on her. Chelsea just lost her husband, and while she disliked what he said about Connor and their future, murdering him seems like a pretty huge stretch even for a con woman like Chelsea. Paul is treating Chelsea like a suspect, and Adam is right there pushing him on, so viewers can expect to see Nick fighting to clear Chelsea’s name next week as the tension ratchets up in the wake of Calvin’s unexpected death.

Today on #YR, Chelsea asks Nick for forgiveness. WATCH FULL EPISODE: https://t.co/XwaVxVmFhl pic.twitter.com/DbYKAgifOV — Young and Restless (@YandR_CBS) July 2, 2019

Loading...

Since Calvin was older than Chelsea, it’s possible that he died of natural causes. There’s also a possibility that Adam did something to him since Adam missed the July 4 party that Phyllis planned at his house — perhaps there was time for Adam to do something to Calvin, or maybe Adam somehow helped him fake his own death. The things Calvin said during his and Chelsea’s argument seemed to shock her, so something strange had happened.

Adam claims he wants to live a life with Chelsea and Connor like before he was presumed dead three years ago, but she turns him down, according to a report from The Inquisitr. However, accusing Chelsea of murder is an unexpected way to go about winning her love.