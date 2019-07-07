Kourtney Kardashian’s Poosh Bikini Pic Slammed: ‘Seriously The Stupidest Useless Information’

Kourtney Kardashian’s Poosh lifestyle brand is getting some backlash. The company took to Instagram last week to mark Independence Day – while the celebratory picture didn’t include Poosh’s CEO, it did include the Keeping Up With The Kardashians star’s close friend, Stephanie Shepherd, who is best known for being Kim Kardashian’s former assistant.

The beachy snap showed Stephanie and two other girls frolicking on a shoreline with an American flag in the background. All three ladies were bikini-clad. While a fair amount of cleavage was on display, the snap didn’t come as a suggestive one. The girls seemed to be having a good time – the update did, however, come geared towards recovering from partying. In fact, it offered holistic solutions on how to get over Fourth of July festivities for fans willing to head to Poosh’s website. While no blog post regarding the beach snap appears on Poosh’s site, fans have been leaving their thoughts to the picture.

“This is seriously the stupidest useless information for the average person on this poosh instagram please keep this sh*t to your overly rich friends but im betting they don’t care either,” one user wrote.

Another user seemed angered by the portrayal of three slender women.

“Ya know not every woman has a perfect tiny figure,” they wrote.

“Show me some big girls for once” was another comment.

While not all responses slammed the post, it did seem that many Instagram users were questioning how appropriate the picture was. Poosh markets itself to everyone, per its mission statement.

“Our mission is to educate, motivate, create, and curate a modern lifestyle, achievable by all.”

This isn’t the first time that Kourtney’s brand has fallen under fire for showing slim women. As The Inquisitr reported yesterday, fans probed a picture of an anonymous, swimsuit-wearing woman in a post regarding “love handles.” Users appeared angered that the image didn’t seem to show the mentioned waist fat. The post’s dual message also came under fire – women were told to embrace their shape but were equally offered solutions on how to shift the torso weight.

While neither of the two pictures sparking backlash showed 40-year-old Kourtney, she is known for both being the brand’s founder and regularly mentioning it on her social media posts.

Kourtney founded Poosh earlier this year. It marks her first full-blown business venture. The family’s entrepreneurial streak is also seen in Kylie Jenner and Kim Kardashian’s cosmetic lines. Khloe Kardashian has a denim and athleisurewear line.

