Cameron Boyce’s Sudden Death Causes Fans To Acknowledge How Short Life Is

On the morning of July 7, the news broke that 20-year-old Disney star Cameron Boyce had passed away. He was known for his roles in a variety of films, including Grown Ups and Grown Ups 2. He was also one of the stars of the Disney Channel comedy show Jessie, which ran from 2011 through 2015. A statement from Boyce’s family said that the young star suffered from a medical condition and passed away in his sleep due to a seizure. In the wake of the heartbreaking tragedy, celebrities and fans alike have offered their condolences to his grieving family, according to Teen Vogue.

A common theme in many of the messages on social media regarding Boyce’s death is a sense of shock and appreciation for how short life really is. This was a young man with a great career and a bright future ahead of him. He surely had no idea that his life would be cut tragically short at only 20-years-old. For many, his death is a tragic reminder to appreciate every moment and not take a single day for granted. Tomorrow is certainly never promised and you just don’t know when your last breath will be.

“Wow life is seriously so so short… RIP Cameron Boyce. sending prayers to all his family and friends,” wrote YouTube star Alisha Marie on Twitter.

“Today I’m reflecting on how fickle life is. Tomorrow is never assured and I’ll remember to thank God for everyday. RIP Cameron Boyce,” another fan tweeted out.

Cameron Boyce's Onscreen Dad Charles Esten Pays Tribute to Late Actor: He 'Was a Blessing' https://t.co/mgXsX35d3J — People (@people) July 7, 2019

Charles Esten played Boyce’s on-screen father on the show Jessie. In a touching post on Twitter, the actor recalled the difference Boyce made in his own life. He’d known the star for years, even before he had ever made his debut on television. Esten knew that Boyce was going to go on to do big things in life when he saw him perform at his elementary school talent show. When Boyce danced, it brought joy to everyone in the room. There was no denying that he had a special kind of talent.

“At his very 1st talent show, little Cameron’s dancing lit up the stage, and left everyone on their feet, cheering. It was clear to all that he was destined to be the star he would soon become…. It was a joy to work with him on Jessie, as it was with all the wonderful young stars of that beloved show.”

A spokesperson for Boyce’s family asked that they might have privacy during this time as they attempt to grieve this heartbreaking loss.