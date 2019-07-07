Sofia Vergara Sizzles In Tiny Crop Top While ‘Turistiando’ With Hubby Joe Manganiello

Sofia Vergara keeps on dazzling fans with sensational photos from her sun-kissed European vacation.

The gorgeous Modern Family star is currently soaking up the sun in Italy, on the Amalfi Coast, in the charming company of her husband, actor Joe Manganiello. As The Inquisitr previously reported, earlier today Sofia left her Instagram followers gasping in awe after posing for a pair of jaw-dropping morning shots. The photos showed the stunning Latina flaunting all kinds of dangerous curves as she stepped out to enjoy the scenic views of Positano clad in a semi-sheer white dress.

However, Sofia was not done posting. The ravishing actress and model followed up the sizzling pics with two more, equally enthralling, Instagram updates. The new snapshots featured both the 46-year-old stunner and her dashing 42-year-old husband, while also showcasing some splendid vistas of the idyllic cliffside village.

Snapped while out sight-seeing on the majestic mountain slopes around Positano, Sofia and Joe snuggled up for a couple of sweet, romantic photos. In one of the shots, the Magic Mike star is holding his arm draped around his wife’s waist as she two flash beaming smiles to the camera. Meanwhile, Sofia is striking a flirty pose, showing off her spectacular figure as she cheekily places one hand on her curvy hip.

The two lovebirds looked radiant and happy in the sun-kissed snap. Rocking trendy sunglasses, the pair cozied up for the photo, with the superb mountain vista unfolding in the background.

For their sun-drenched walk along the glorious mountainscape, Sofia poured her hourglass curves in a tiny black crop top – a scalloped, sleeveless number that drew all of the attention to her buxom curves. The Colombian-born beauty completed her look with a knitted white maxi skirt, one boasting an eye-catching black-and-chocolate geometric pattern. The ample skirt hugged her curvy hips, accentuating her incredibly taut waistline, and flared down to her ankles in large, playful pleats.

Showing off her flawless sense of style, Sofia toted an elegant Oscar de la Renta beige handbag. She added height to her petite frame with a pair of nude wedge sandals by Stuart Weitzman and accessorized with an assortment of sparkling jewelry.

At the same time, her husband cut a casual figure in a gray V-neck T-shirt. Joe paired the item with kaki shorts and matching shoes.

The Hot Pursuit actress offered fans a more detailed look at hers and Joe’s outfits in a second post shared to Instagram. Another photo saw the happy couple cuddled on a beautiful balcony, one overlooking the vast, blue sea.

Sofia put her enviable figure on full display in the head-turning pic. The dark-haired beauty flashed her toned abdomen in the chic crop top, which also left her generous décolletage area exposed. Ever the doting husband, Joe chivalrously held his wife’s purse as the two snuggled together in the fantastic frame. As per usual, he had one hand resting on Sofia’s curvaceous hip. This gave her the perfect opportunity to place her hand on top of his in a coquettish gesture.

In the caption of the post, Sofia let her massive following know that she and her husband were still touring. The two lovebirds embarked on their lavish getaway on Wednesday – when Sofia and Joe celebrated the five-year anniversary of their first date – and are continuing to enjoy their romantic vacation on the Italian coastline.