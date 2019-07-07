NeNe Leakes, 51, Shows Off Body In Recent Swimsuit Snaps On Instagram, Many Comment That It’s Photoshopped

NeNe Leakes is showing her followers what she’s working with this summer.

The Real Housewives of Atlanta star shared three photos of herself wearing a one-piece swimsuit and flaunting major cleavage. The Glee alum’s curves are also on full display in the snapshot. In one photo, Leakes is seen relaxing by her pool and smiling as her signature blonde locks are in a bob. In another snap, Leakes is shown standing by the pool with a beach hat and her hands on her waist as she poses for the camera.

At the time of writing, the three posts received more than 100,000 likes from Leakes’ 3.1 million followers. The posts also received comments from the reality star’s celebrity friends who were praising her for showing her body to the world.

“You look amazing,” Torrei Hart commented.

“I see you,” RHOA alum Phaedra Parks chimed in.

While Leakes received a plethora of praise online, many Instagram commenters pointed out that the photos looked slightly altered. Many accused Leakes of photoshopping her photos and even suggested she send a video to her followers in order to show off her real body.

“The editing of the rolls on the left is quite obvious,” one commenter wrote.

“Do a video then we will believe you,” another follower said, followed by an “eye-roll” emoji.

Leakes has yet to comment on the claims that she edited her images.

According to Hollywood Life, Leakes’ husband, Gregg, was possibly present for her mini photo shoot. In the second photo, a shadow of the person who photographed the actress can be seen on her right thigh. The outlet also claims that someone commented under the photo and referred to Gregg as a “lucky man.”

The voluptuous photos come after Leakes confirmed that she will be returning to RHOA for Season 12. The RHOA OG stated in an interview on June 25 that, despite multiple rumors, she was never suspended from the series and would be appearing when the new season returns. Leakes also denied that she would be following former RHOA star Kim Zolciak’s footsteps and would be starring in her own spinoff.

The rumors of Leakes’ exit began when the reality star got into an altercation with one of the Bravo show’s cameramen. Leakes reportedly jumped up and pulled the cameraman by his shirt as he was attempting to capture Kandi Burruss and Porsha Williams going in her closet. According to Williams, the cameraman was then rushed to the hospital, which Leakes denied having any knowledge of. She did, however, express that she was apologetic for her actions during the Season 11 taping, per HL.

Fans of NeNe Leakes can keep up with the star on Instagram.