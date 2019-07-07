Cameron Boyce’s Final Roles: Late Disney Star Leaves Behind Several Posthumous TV, Film Roles

The 20-year-old Disney Channel star had recently made the transition to more adult roles.

The death of Cameron Boyce has left Hollywood in shock. The beloved 20-year-old Disney Channel star passed away in his sleep following an “ongoing medical condition” that resulted in a seizure, as previously shared by The Inquisitr. Now, heartbroken fans are taking comfort in knowing that the young actor left behind several TV and film appearances that will be released in the months after his death.

Boyce was best known for his role as Luke Ross for four seasons on the Disney Channel sitcom Jessie (2011-2015) as well as his starring role as Carlos, the son of Cruella De Vil, on Disney’s Descendants series. Cameron’s acting resume also included big-screen roles in the movies Eagle Eye, Judy Moody and the Not Bummer Summer, and the Grownups films, in which he played Keithie Feder, the son of Adam Sandler’s character.

While fans are mourning the death of Cameron Boyce, he will appear posthumously in several upcoming TV and movie projects. Boyce’s IMDb page reveals that he will appear as Carlos in the third Descendants movie, which premieres next month on Disney Channel. The popular Disney franchise focuses on the teenage children of Disney villains Cruella De Vil, Maleficent, the Evil Queen, and Jafar.

While he was previously known for his roles in the Descendants TV movies and the Disney series Jessie, Cameron Boyce was set to take on more adult roles before his sudden death.



Cameron Boyce recently wrapped six episodes of the series Paradise City. Cameron plays Simon on the American Satan spinoff starring Andy Biersack and Ben Bruce. The premiere date for the series— which is about a rock star whose life collides a young rookie in the business— has not yet been announced, but it could air before the end of 2019.

At the time of his death, Cameron Boyce was also in the process of filming the pilot for the upcoming HBO series Mrs. Fletcher. The comedy series, based on the book of the same name by Tom Perrotta, debuts this fall on HBO and stars Kathryn Hahn. Boyce had a recurring role on the HBO series as Zach, the college roommate of main character Brandon (Jackson White). It is unclear how much filming Boyce did for the HBO comedy or if his role will be replaced. A promo posted by HBO last week revealed that the coming-of-age comedy is “coming soon.”

Cameron Boyce also starred in Runt, an indie thriller which is currently in post-production. In a recent interview with Dazed, Boyce revealed that he prepared for the role as a neglected teen pulled into a cycle of violence by shutting himself away from his family for long periods of time.

“I isolated myself in the same way my character does; it allowed me to understand where this kid is coming from.”

Because he put so much into his roles, it’s no surprise that in his final interview in earlier this year, Cameron Boyce told Haute Living that, like many artists, he was often his own worst critic.

“I find comfort in that. I know that everyone else sees my work in a light differently than how I see it,” Boyce said in May. “They’re not picking apart every little habit and twitch and imperfection nearly as thoroughly as I am.”