Donald Trump Hits Highest Approval Rating Of His Presidency, Indicating Pathway For Re-Election

Most Americans think he doesn't act presidential, however.

Donald Trump’s approval rating has hit its highest level of his presidency according to a new poll. The Washington Post reports that 47 percent of registered voters approve of the job that the president is doing, up 5 points from April.

That said, the numbers aren’t all good for Trump. Fifty percent of registered voters say they disapprove of his performance as president and only 44 percent of voting-age Americans approve of his performance, while 53 percent disapprove. That’s up 5 points from April, as well.

The poll shows that Trump has a pathway to re-election despite his opponent Joe Biden’s strong showings in the polls. While a majority of people view the president in a negative light, the strong numbers indicate that he could win a second term in the White House.

That said, a vast majority of respondents don’t believe that Trump behaves in the way they expect a president to act. A full 65 percent of people who responded said that Trump has acted in ways that are “unpresidential” since taking office and only 28 percent say that he has acted in a “fitting and proper” way.

The poll numbers appear to be largely driven by the economy, which is the place where a majority of voters say that Trump is doing a good job. Fifty-one percent of people said that Trump had handled economic issues in a positive way since taking office. Meanwhile, 42 percent of people say that they disapprove of the way he has handled the economy. Forty-seven percent of people say that Trump deserves a “great deal” or a “good amount” of credit for the strong economy.

His next highest area of approval is taxes, where 42 percent of people approve of what he has done. Forty percent approve of his handling of immigration and foreign policy. Respondents felt that he was lagging in areas like climate change and issues of importance to women, including abortion. Only 29 percent approved of the way he is handling global warming and 32 percent approve of his methods of addressing abortion concerns.

Despite the strong showing, Joe Biden still leads the president in a hypothetical 2020 matchup. Respondents said that they would vote for Biden by 53 percent to 43 percent for Trump if the election were held today. Forty-nine percent of people would vote for Bernie Sanders and 48 percent would vote for Trump, while 48 percent would vote for Kamala Harris and 46 percent would vote for Trump in a matchup. The president ties with Elizabeth Warren at 48 percent.