Jeffrey Epstein May Implicate Donald Trump In Sex Crimes To Get Reduced Sentence, Says Former U.S. Attorney

Billionaire sex offender Jeffrey Epstein, a longtime friend of Donald Trump, might be forced to tell prosecutors what he knows about Trump, a former U.S. attorney says.

The unexpected arrest of billionaire investor and convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein on new sex trafficking charges has already set off speculation that there may be a “second defendant” in the case, as The Inquisitr has reported, due to what has been called the “unusual” circumstances of the bust.

According to an initial report published by The Daily Beast, Epstein’s current case will be handled not by sex crimes prosecutors, but by the Public Corruption Unit of the Southern District of New York. At the same time, Epstein was arrested under a sealed indictment that will not be opened until Monday, July 8, leading to speculation that there may be another prominent name tied to the case.

Epstein, who pleaded guilty in 2008 to a charge of soliciting sex from a 14-year-old girl, per The Independent, was known for his numerous friendships with powerful and well-known individuals — including Donald Trump.

On Sunday, a former federal prosecutor raised the possibility, via her Twitter account, that Epstein’s arrest may have direct implications (and potentially significant legal trouble) for Trump.

According to Joyce Vance, who served eight years as United States Attorney for the Northern District of Alabama, Epstein may be forced to offer information on Trump in order to get a lighter sentence for his own alleged crimes. Under the rules of federal cooperation agreements, defendants must give prosecutors details of any crimes they may be aware of, Vance noted.

Donald Trump speaking of his longtime friend Jeffrey Epstein in 2002: "I've known Jeff for fifteen years. Terrific guy. He's a lot of fun to be with. It’s even said that he likes beautiful women as much as I do, and many of them are on the younger side." pic.twitter.com/93DktcH9ln — Jon Cooper (@joncoopertweets) July 7, 2019

In a 2002 New York Magazine profile of Epstein — published several years before Epstein’s initial arrest on sex offense charges — Trump offered lavish praise for his longtime friend, praise that seemed especially relevant after the aforementioned charges were levied against Epstein.

“Terrific guy,” Trump told the magazine, confirming that he had known “Jeff” for 15 years. “He’s a lot of fun to be with. It is even said that he likes beautiful women as much as I do, and many of them are on the younger side. No doubt about it — Jeffrey enjoys his social life.”

Loading...

There have been darker allegations regarding Trump’s connection to Epstein and his participation in Epstein’s “social life.” In a 2016 lawsuit, a woman identified only as “Jane Doe” accused Trump of raping her at an Epstein sex party when she was 13 years old, according to a report by The Daily Beast. The lawsuit was dropped just days before the 2016 presidential election.

However, according to Vance, Epstein may have information about Trump that he could share with prosecutors.