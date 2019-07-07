Authorities Search For Missing Connecticut Mother Jennifer Dulos In A Reservoir By Estranged Husband’s Home

Police dogs and investigators headed to a body of water near the home of Fotis Dulos, the estranged husband of Jennifer Dulos.

Jennifer Dulos is a Connecticut mother of five that has been missing since May 24. She was last seen dropping her kids off at school. On the same day that Jennifer disappeared, her blood was found in the garage of the home she shared with her kids, suggesting that she was attacked while in her own home. It’s not yet known whether Jennifer is alive or dead, but the prospect of finding her alive doesn’t seem all that likely. Earlier this week, investigators and police dogs searched a local reservoir for her body, according to the New York Post.

This particular reservoir is about a half-mile from Fotis’ West Hartford home. This isn’t the first time that investigators have searched this body of water. They initially scoured the reservoir back in June, but never publicly released whether or not they found anything in relation to the case.

Fotis Dulos is the estranged husband of Jennifer and one of the primary suspects in her disappearance. Fotis and Jennifer had separated prior to her disappearance and she had filed for divorce from him. She was also seeking custody of their kids and told the court that she had endured threats and verbal abuse from Fotis. Court documents also detail that she feared he would retaliate against her in some way once he realized that she’d taken the official step of actually filing for divorce.

On the night that Jennifer disappeared, Fotis and his girlfriend, Michelle Troconis, were caught on camera driving together and dropping off various bags of Jennifer’s bloodied garments in many different dumpsters. They were then arrested for tampering with evidence and obscuring justice. While both suspects are currently out on bail, it’s quite possible they will face murder charges in the future if police find further reason to believe they harmed Jennifer.

Meanwhile, Fotis Dulos proclaimed his innocence during a televised interview.