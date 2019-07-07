Khloe Kardashian Claps Back In ‘Worthless Materialism’ Storm: ‘I Choose To Spoil My Daughter’

Khloe Kardashian appears to have personally waded into the social media storm she caused last night – the Keeping Up With The Kardashians star has now responded to a slamming and much-liked comment querying the extent to which she spoils her daughter True.

Outrage ensued after Khloe shared an Instagram video of True in a mini Bentley. The pink and sparkly vehicle showcased the luxuries Khloe’s 1-year-old daughter is afforded – True did, indeed, seem very happy with her high-end toy. As The Daily Mail reports, the 35-year-old reality star faced immense backlash for the video.

“Great, another kardashian in a Bentley. You guys are so oblivious to how your excessive spending looks to the outside world. I really loved your family’s story and now just can’t bear to watch as you spend all this money on worthless materialism. It’s so sad” was a comment receiving over 1,600 likes.

Khloe appears to have clapped back.

“I hear you. I don’t believe that all we “do is spend money on worthless materialism.” I’m not here to prove what I do or don’t do,” she wrote.

Khloe’s response also included what appeared to be gratitude for the user sharing their thoughts alongside her ability to process the response. The mother of one then justified her behavior with mentions of “balance.”

“Yes, I do choose to spoil my daughter. I want to spoil her with love as well [sic] with material items. She will also be raised with values, responsibilities, chores, respect, self love…”

Khloe’s response proved popular. It had racked up over 26,000 likes in the space of 12 hours. Khloe’s comment also appeared to launch replies – over 1,700 fans left their thoughts. Many backed the Good American founder.

Khloe also took the time to respond to a fan who suggested she channel a charitable side. Khloe stated that donations shouldn’t be bragged about and that the fan likely had no clue if (or how much) she gives to worthy causes.

As one of the celebrity world’s most high-profile mothers, Khloe is known for spoiling her little girl. True’s luxury vacations and designer clothes have been shared to social media. That said, this little girl isn’t just seen being spoiled. Khloe appears besotted with her little girl. Videos show Khloe kissing and hugging True. Khloe also appears to be doing well raising True as a single mother – Khloe split from True’s father Tristan Thompson in February following a cheating scandal with model Jordyn Woods.

It looks like Khloe wasn’t prepared to let this fan get to her. Fans wishing to see more of Khloe should follow her Instagram.