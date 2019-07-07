Video Footage Shows A Man Convicted Of Killing His Baby Punched In The Face In Court By A Family Member

A man convicted of killing his baby had to face the wrath of the child's uncle when he walked into court.

Kwin Boes of Gibson County, Indiana, was convicted on Wednesday of killing his nearly 3-month-old son. The child’s name was Parker Boes, and his young life was cut short at the hands of his own father. The baby died in 2018 due to blunt force trauma to the head. Kwin was arrested in May of 2018 in connection to the crime. While appearing in court last week, he not only had to face his sentencing but the wrath of his own family as well. Video footage from the courtroom shows a man leaping up when Kwin enters the room — the man proceeds to punch him in the face, according to Fox 59.

The man who attacked Boes has been identified as the uncle of the deceased baby, Jeremiah Hartley. The video shows him lunging at Boes and managing to land several blows to his head before being dragged away by multiple police officers. He is then held to the ground and handcuffed as he resists arrest. Meanwhile, Boes is swiftly rushed out of the courtroom, sporting a bloodied lip.

Boes was sentenced to 25 years, 19 of which will be spent behind bars, while the last six will be spent on work release. He was also ordered to pay for his son’s funeral expenses.

Lisa Hartley is Jeremiah’s mother and the grandmother of the slain child. She spoke out about the infant’s sweet personality and the way his life was cut short.

“Parker was such a sweetheart. He smiled all the time. He was just a happy baby. He wasn’t even three months old yet,” she said.

She also commented upon her son’s sudden reaction to seeing the child’s killer walk into court. It seemed his rage towards Boes had gotten the better of him. While she knew her son was very upset, she had no idea that he was going to lunge at Boes or if he had planned the attack ahead of time.

“He’s going through some things. He’s upset anyway. That really upset him just to see him come out; I don’t know if he heard how much time he got or if he was just upset about his nephew. This is a horrible crime.”

Hartley is in hot water for his anger-fueled attack against Boes. He later had to stand before the judge that sentenced Boes to face his own fate. He was sentenced to 179 days in jail and will face misdemeanor battery charges.