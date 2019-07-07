Video Footage Shows A Man Convicted Of Killing His Baby Punched In The Face In Court By A Family Member

A man convicted of killing his baby had to face the wrath of the child's uncle when he walked into court.

Kwin Boes of Gibson County, Indiana was convicted on Wednesday of killing his nearly 3-month-old son. The child’s name was Parker Boes and his young life was cut short at the hands of his own father. The baby died in 2018 due to the blunt force trauma to the head. Kwin Boes was arrested in May of 2018 in connection to the crime. While in court last week, he not only had to face his sentencing, but had to face the wrath of his own family. Video footage from the court room shows a man leap up when Boes enters the court room and begin punching him in the face, according to Fox 59.

The man who attacked Boes has been identified as the uncle of the deceased baby, Jeremiah Hartley. The video shows him lunging at Boes and managing to issue several furious blows to his head before being dragged away by multiple police officers. He is then held to the ground and handcuffed, still resisting the police. Meanwhile, Boes is swiftly rushed out of the court room, sporting a bloodied lip.

Boes will spend 25 years on Wednesday. Of this time, 19 years will be spent behind bars while the last six will be spent on work release. He was also ordered to pay for his son’s funeral expenses.

Lisa Hartley is Jeremiah Hartley’s mother and the grandmother of the slain child. She spoke out about the infant’s sweet personality and the way his life was cut short.

CAUGHT ON CAMERA: A father was sentenced to 20 years in prison for the death of his 11 month old son…and just minutes later, he received a punch to the face. The baby's uncle flung himself into the unsuspecting Kwin Boes as he walked out of the courtroom.

NA-73WE pic.twitter.com/cg0UwLAm9T — CNN Newsource (@CNNNewsource) July 3, 2019

“Parker was such a sweetheart. He smiled all the time. He was just a happy baby. He wasn’t even three months old yet,” she said.

She also commented upon her son’s sudden reaction to seeing the child’s killer walk into court. It seemed his rage towards Boes had gotten the better of him. While she knew her son was very upset, she had no idea that he was going to lunge at Boes when he came in or if it was something he’d planned.

“He’s going through some things. He’s upset anyway. That really upset him just to see him come out; I don’t know if he heard how much time he got or if he was just upset about his nephew. This is a horrible crime.”

Loading...

Kwin Boes was sentenced to 25 years for the death of his 3-month-old son. As he left court, the child's uncle handed down his own punishment. | STORY: https://t.co/NmLgVRSO0p pic.twitter.com/JlNh8PoHqV — 10TV.com (@10TV) July 4, 2019

Hartley is in hot water for anger-fueled attack against Boes. He later had to stand before the judge that sentenced Boes to face his own fate. He was sentenced to 179 days in jail and will face misdemeanor battery charges.