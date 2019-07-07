Emily Ratajkowski Shows Off Chiseled Body In Plunging Crop Top & Biker Shorts

Emily Ratajkowski has barely returned from her lavish European vacation and she’s already turning heads on the streets of New York. On Saturday, the stunning supermodel was immediately spotted by paparazzi after stepping out to get her morning coffee and walk her precious pup, Colombo.

Photos published yesterday by The Daily Mail showed the 28-year-old hottie enjoying her morning routine in the company of her husband, 32-year-old independent movie producer Sebastian Bear-McClard. While both Sebastian and the adorable Colombo were copiously featured in the snaps, Emily indisputably drew all of the attention.

The brunette bombshell had all eyes on her as she strode along the pavement in chic, sexy leisurewear. For her morning stroll through the city, Emily slipped into a trendy ensemble from her own Inamorata BODY collection, one made up of a plunging light-gray crop top and matching biker shorts.

The Sports Illustrated: Swimsuit Edition model put on a tantalizing display in the clingy co-ord, flaunting her insane body as she sauntered through the streets with a coffee cup and her cellphone in hand, all the while holding a tight grip on Colombo’s colorful leash. The dark-haired beauty flashed her ripped abs in the tiny crop top, showing a bit of subtle cleavage in the low-cut garment. Boasting a sweetheart neckline, the tiny tank top beautifully framed her décolletage area, luring the gaze toward her shapely chest.

Likewise, Emily’s chiseled legs were also on display. The snug biker shorts offered a copious view of her incredibly toned pins, while also accentuating her curvy hips and impossibly narrow waist.

Needless to say, Emily looked phenomenal in the revealing ensemble. The Vogue model commanded attention as she showed off her spectacularly fit body in the curve-hugging co-ord. She added a little glitz to her look with gold hoop earrings and slipped on a pair of white sneakers for comfort. Rocking elegant cat-eye sunglasses, ones with stylish leopard-print frames, she shared some laughs with her husband as the two enjoyed their morning coffee together while walking their dog.

A quick scan of the Inamorata Woman website revealed that Emily put together her eye-catching outfit by going for the “Ocean Park” tank top and the “Franklin” shorts. Both pieces are part of her newest collection and have been amply showcased by the gorgeous supermodel on social media.

As many of her fans will remember, Emily recently showed off both pieces, albeit in different combinations, in a steamy photo shoot shared to Instagram. In one of the snaps, the ravishing model and savvy businesswoman paired the gray crop top with a curve-hugging maxi skirt in the same color.

Another pic saw the Sports Illustrated swimsuit model pour her jaw-dropping figure into the clingy biker shorts, this time around in an emerald green color. She teamed up the item with a matching crop top, one that provided slightly more coverage than the “Ocean Park Tank.”

Fans who want to see more of Emily can follow the stunning supermodel and actress on Instagram.