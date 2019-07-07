How BFFs Khloe Kardashian & Malika Haqq Are Reportedly Consoling Each Other Through Their Public Breakups

Khloe Kardashian and Malika Haqq are leaning on each other as they both step into their new single lives.

The two best friends both went through public breakups this year, per HollywoodLife. Kardashian recently split with Tristan Thompson, who is the father of her daughter, True, 1. While many have watched as the drama between Kardashian, Thompson, and Kylie Jenner’s former friend Jordyn Woods unfolded, Haqq has also been reportedly suffering through her own romantic woes. The actress and her longtime boyfriend, rapper O.T. Genasis also recently ended, according to an Instagram post where Haqq declared that she was “single” back in June.

Since leaving their exes behind, Kardashian and Haqq have reportedly been working on building their relationship with each other. An insider told HL that once Thompson was out of the picture, the longtime friends became “much closer.” Haqq also reportedly felt more comfortable to be around the Revenge Body host after she called things off with Thompson.

“Malika hadn’t been a fan of Tristan’s for quite some time, and she wasn’t shy to share that with her best friend,” the source revealed. Malika also recently went through her own breakup, and the girls have been heavily leaning on one another throughout it all. They both are thanking their exes for bringing them back together closer than ever.”

Kardashian and Haqq have been friends for several years before Keeping Up with the Kardashians premiered in 2007. The Inquisitr previously shared that, during the cheating scandal involving Thompson and Woods, Haqq was very vocal about the ordeal.

People reports that Haqq was one of the members of Kardashians’ inner circle that spoke out about the scandal back in February. Soon after the scandal broke, Jenner posted a video of her daughter Stormi saying “bye” as she excitedly sat on a high chair. A commenter wrote that Stormi was “in Calabasas waiting for Jordyn to pack her s— and get out of Kylie’s house,” to which Haqq responded by challenging Woods’ allegiance.

“These h— ain’t loyal,” Haqq wrote, in a since-deleted comment captured by Instagram account Comments by Celebs.

Kardashian is reportedly still reeling from the two-part season finale of KUWTK, in which viewers were able to see her reaction to the news that her ex and her former family friend had allegedly kissed at his L.A. home. The reality star reportedly felt “in limbo” before the episode and it was “hard” to relive it in front of millions of viewers. However, Kardashian is also reportedly “optimistic” about her new chapter now that the finale is over.