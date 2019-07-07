Khloe Kardashian In ‘Worthless Materialism’ Outrage As True’s Mini Bentley Video Backfires: ‘So Sad’

Khloe Kardashian’s recent Instagram update has caused outrage. The Keeping Up With The Kardashians star took to the platform last night for a family-centric post – while Khloe’s voice could be heard in the video, the footage focused on her daughter True Thompson.

The video showed 1-year-old True smiling inside a luxurious and glitter-adorned mini Bentley vehicle. The sparkly pink car appeared to bringing Khloe’s daughter plenty of joy. Given Khloe’s caption, the update also seemed out to show fans how much joy True has brought her mother. Fans heard Khloe’s voice as she asked True for a “kiss.”

“You like it?” Khloe asked True as she sat in the car.

Fans appear to have had mixed reactions to the update. While many showered True and her 35-year-old mother with love, backlash likewise manifested. A comment receiving over 1,500 likes voiced clear disapproval.

“Great, another kardashian in a Bentley. You guys are so oblivious to how your excessive spending looks to the outside world. I really loved your family’s story and now just can’t bare to watch as you spend all this money on worthless materialism. It’s so sad”

Khloe was also told to be charitable.

“Maybe u should donate some of those cars to women who would love to have as much fun as u do with ur baby,” one user wrote.

Khloe is known for spoiling her little girl. True is raised in her mother’s Calabasas, California mansion. Social media pictures have shown this toddler joining her mother on luxury vacations and toting designer clothes. While lavish spending amid celebrities and their children is now commonplace, it would appear that Khloe’s latest display has struck a nerve.

True and her mini Bentley did, however, bring fans to Khloe’s defense.

“You are definitely welcome to spend your money how you choose because you made the money. No one has any right whatsoever to tell you how to spend your money or what to buy for your precious child,” one fan wrote to the Good American founder.

Khloe is not alone in being a Kardashian-Jenner parent with a spoiling streak. Sister Kylie Jenner has gifted her daughter Stormi Webster similar baby vehicles. The 21-year-old bought her daughter a Louis Vuitton monogram-wrapped mini Lamborghini as a Christmas gift, per Teen Vogue. Likewise known for splashing the cash on the kids are Kim and Kourtney Kardashian.

While Khloe’s update yesterday proved popular overall – and racked up over 7 million views – the negative feedback did manage to rise to the top areas of the comments section. Clearly, Khloe’s attempts to showcase a happy True somewhat backfired. Fans wishing to see more of Khloe should follow her Instagram.