Sofia Vergara Flaunts Insane Curves In See-Through White Dress While On Vacation

Sofia Vergara is heating up Instagram with more sizzling photos from her lavish European vacation. On Sunday morning, the fabulous Modern Family star updated her social media profile with a pair of head-spinning snapshots that racked up more than 5,000 likes within eight minutes of having been posted.

Reporting from Positano, on Italy’s Amalfi Coast, Sofia treated her massive Instagram following to a spectacular view of the idyllic coastal scenery. Perched on a sumptuous, sun-drenched terrace, one overlooking the sparkling blue sea, the Columbian-born beauty basked in the golden rays of the sun as she admired the sights.

The dizzyingly high altitude offered a fantastic vantage point, opening up the horizon to encompass both the glorious seascape and a majestic mountain towering in the distance. A historic city stretched at the foothills of the mountain. A lavish garden, one equipped with quaint patio furniture, completed the splendid background of Sofia’s photos.

For the glorious morning photo shoot, the gorgeous Latina poured her voluptuous curves into a gauzy bandeau white dress. Boasting an intricate peep-hole pattern, the semi-sheer dress beautifully flattered her hourglass figure, putting her enviable curves on display.

Sofia teamed up her jaw-dropping frock with trendy nude wedges. Rocking a pair of stylish sunglasses, the 46-year-old stunner was all smiles as she posed with her long, caramel-colored tresses draping down her back and over her bare shoulder.

Much to her fans’ delight, she offered a complete front and back look at her eye-popping summer outfit in the double Instagram update. The first photo showed Sofia facing the camera, although the actress appeared to be looking somewhere in the distance as she sported a beaming smile on her face. The second pic saw her turning her back toward the photographer to take in the magnificent scenery unfolding at her feet.

Sofia was a vision in white in the show-stopping photos. Framed by elegant white columns, the stunning actress leaned against a piece of white wrought iron railing as she soaked up the sun in the bridal-looking sundress.

The Hot Pursuit actress offered a copious view of her dangerous curves in the chic yet very sexy frock. For one thing, she put on a tantalizing busty display in the strapless number. Fans might even argue that her seductive look was a braless one, as Sofia didn’t appear to be wearing any support underneath the gossamer dress. At the same time, she teased her curvy hips and chiseled pins in the see-through garment, which did very little to conceal her sinuous frame.

The photos received a lot of love from Sofia’s 16.6 million Instagram followers. In the space of two hours, her post garnered close to 41,000 likes, and counting. In addition, nearly 200 people stopped by the comments section to pile on the praises for the scenic view and for Sofia’s head-spinning look.

“How gorgeous is that view. And look at how stunning you are in that dress,” read one message, trailed by a couple of heart emoji.

“Looking gorgeous as always!” wrote a second person.

“Europe suits you!!!!” remarked a third Instagram user.