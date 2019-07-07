Cameron Boyce Cause Of Death: Disney Channel Star Suffered Ongoing Medical Problem Before Dying In His Sleep

Cameron Boyce’s exact cause of death remains a mystery in the hours since his death was first announced, but family for the Disney Channel actor have shed some light on his sudden passing.

As ABC News reported, the 20-year-old actor and star of the Descendants movie series died in his sleep sometime on Saturday. Family members confirmed his death late on Saturday, citing what they called an “ongoing medical condition.”

“It is with a profoundly heavy heart that we report that this morning we lost Cameron,” a spokesperson said on behalf of the Boyce family. “He passed away in his sleep due to a seizure which was a result of an ongoing medical condition for which he was being treated. The world is now undoubtedly without one of its brightest lights, but his spirit will live on through the kindness and compassion of all who knew and loved him.”

Boyce’s family went on to ask for privacy.

There was no exact cause of death for Cameron Boyce yet released, and other details of his passing also remain unclear. As the Mirror noted, the actor had recently moved in with friends in Los Angeles, but it was not clear if he died at his home. The exact time was not yet disclosed, and there are no details in how he was found.

There did not appear to be any indications that Cameron Boyce was in ill health. He had just posted a headshot on Instagram just hours before his death was reported, a post that has since turned into an impromptu memorial where fans and fellow actors are sharing condolences and remembering the young star.

Disney released a statement on his passing, remembering Boyce as a talented actor and humanitarian. As the Independent noted, Boyce was very active in a number of charitable causes including raising $30,000 to help build wells for drinking water in Swaziland, which earned him the Pioneering Spirit Award at the Thirst Gala.

Cameron Boyce became a star after landing a starring role on the Disney Channel show Jessie, which ran for 98 episodes. He later starred in the Descendants movie series, which led to more recent work outside of the Disney empire. At the time of his passing, Boyce was set to appear as a series regular on the new HBO series Mrs. Fletcher and in the television spinoff of the movie American Satan, a show called Paradise City.

It was not clear when more details about Cameron Boyce’s exact cause of death could be released.