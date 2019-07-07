Bernie Sanders Rallies Supporters In Nevada: ‘We Are Taking On Virtually Everyone’

During a campaign stop in Nevada, Democratic presidential candidate Bernie Sanders held a fiery speech, taking aim at the top one percent, reports NBC-affiliated News 3 Las Vegas.

Echoing the main theme of his populist, anti-establishment campaign, Sanders listed all the institutions that he and his supporters are seeking to take on: from fossil fuel companies and big pharma, to powerful Republican and Democratic donors.

“We are taking on virtually everyone,” Sanders told supporters.

The candidate explained the Nevadans gathered at the Victory Missionary Baptist Church in West Las Vegas, a historic black neighborhood in Las Vegas, that he needs their support in order to challenge and defeat the establishment.

“The one percent has enormous wealth and power. But you know what we’ve got? Ninety-nine percent is a hell of a lot bigger number than one percent.”

As the publication notes, this was Sanders’ fourth visit to Nevada this year, and apart from using his signature populist rhetoric to rally the crowd, the senator touched on a number of local issues.

He made a connection between the prison industry, which — he frequently underlines — disproportionately affects the black and Latino community, and marijuana legalization.

“I guess in Nevada, not such a radical idea today,” he said, referring to Nevada’s legalization of recreational marijuana.

The Vermont senator also took aim at Sheldon Adelson, Nevada resident, casino magnate, and top Republican donor.

“We need a political system that is not controlled by the Sheldon Adelsons of this world,” he said.

Sanders, who competed in the Democratic primary in 2016, losing to Hillary Clinton, has been trailing front-runner Joe Biden in the polls. According to a RealClearPolitics compilation of polling data, Biden is the clear front-runner, leading in virtually all relevant surveys.

Bernie Sanders plans to cancel all $1.6 trillion of student debt by taxing Wall Street. https://t.co/yIziy5vU8J — CNBC (@CNBC) July 7, 2019

Sanders is trailing Biden, and even closing in on him according to some polls, but recent polling also suggests that California Senator Kamala Harris, and Massachusetts Senator Elizabeth Warren are closing in on Sanders, or even beating him.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Sanders has also faced opposition from the media, at least according to supporters and members of his campaign.

In May, for instance, Politico was accused of using anti-Semitic language and imagery to smear the senator, and portray him as a “rich” but “cheap” man, in what appeared to be an effort to contrast his supposed personal wealth with his political beliefs.

Representative Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, progressive pundits and journalists jumped to Sanders’ defense, accusing the publication of trafficking in anti-Semitic tropes in order to smear the self-described democratic socialist.