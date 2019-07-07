Sofia Vergara Heats Up Instagram In Bust-Flaunting Red Dress

Sofia Vergara has been killing it on Instagram all week long. The fabulous 46-year-old actress and her dashing husband, 42-year-old actor Joe Manganiello, have been reeling in some massive engagement with their gorgeous vacation photos, and fans can’t seem to get enough of the dazzling couple.

As The Inquisitr previously reported, Sofia and Joe are currently enjoying a romantic getaway in Europe, after having just celebrated the five-year anniversary of their first date on July 3. Clearly relishing in each other’s company, the two lovebirds have been posing for a slew of dreamy photos, to the delight of their many fans.

The snaps, which Sofia was more than happy to share with her massive Instagram following, show the two spending their days taking in the fantastic sights of Italy and toasting the night away with romantic dinner dates. Her latest Instagram update was no different, and showed Sofia and Joe snuggling in for a wonderful shot as they headed out for a romantic meal.

Reporting from Positano, on Italy’s Amalfi Coast, Sofia treated her 16.6 million Instagram followers to a glorious photo of her and Joe on Saturday. Snapped on an elegant-looking terrace, with splendid flower posts and lush vegetation blooming in the background, the Modern Family star cuddled up to her husband in a sweet embrace – and melted Instagram’s heart in the process. As she looked directly into the camera with a beaming smile on her face, Joe couldn’t take his eyes off of her, gawking at his wife with a deeply amorous gaze.

As per usual, Sofia looked radiant and effortlessly elegant in the pic. The Colombian-born beauty sizzled in a stunning flaming-red dress – a stylish spaghetti-strap number that beautifully highlighted her hourglass figure.

The Hot Pursuit actress put on a busty display in the chic red dress, which tightly hugged her buxom curves. The flattering design accentuated her tiny waist and draped down her voluptuous hips, flaring down her jaw-dropping body with a frock-like finish.

The ravishing Latina completed her look with sparkling gold jewelry that included large, chunky hoop earrings, a couple of shiny bracelets and a massive ring on her finger. Showing her impeccable sense of style, she accessorized with a gold metallic clutch.

Meanwhile, her husband looked dapper in a trendy three-piece ensemble that, interestingly enough, featured two striped shirts worn one on top of the other. For their romantic night out, Joe donned elegant dark-olive trousers and a matching shirt, which he wore completely unbuttoned. A second, lighter-toned shirt worn underneath added contrast and further texture to his stylish outfit.

The pic raked in upward of 137,000 likes and more than 600 comments from adoring fans, who wrote sweet messages of appreciation in both English and Spanish. Among the people who commented under Sofia’s post was none other than her Modern Family co-star, Jesse Tyler Ferguson.

“I’m obsessed with Joe’s cute little haircut,” he wrote.

Loading...

A full-body version of the photo shared to Instagram by Joe gave fans a more detailed view of Sofia’s head-turning dress. The pic unveiled that she had paired up the flattering piece with nude wedges. At the same time, the offered a glimpse at Joe’s choice of footwear – dark-olive shoes chosen to complement the rest of his elegant attire.

“Italian linen game = strong to quite strong,” the Magic Mike star wrote in the photo caption.

“Manganiello you’re handsome, but nobody is wearing a dress [sic], like Sofia,” one of Joe’s Instagram followers replied to his post.

The romantic snap garnered a lot of appreciation on Joe’s Instagram page as well, racking up 52,000 likes in addition to 180 comments.

“Love the way you look at your wife,” wrote one person, adding a heart-eyes emoji for emphasis.

“The two of you always look amazing and happy! My favorite Hollywood couple. You are relationship goals!” read another message, trailed by a string of flattering emoji.