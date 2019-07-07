Donald Trump Says World Leaders ‘Loved’ Ivanka, Viral Video Appears To Suggest The Opposite

A new report from Newsweek details what appears to be a discrepancy between President Donald Trump’s claims, and what actually transpired at the recent Group of 20 (G20) Summit in Osaka, Japan.

Present at the event as part of the American delegation was the president’s daughter and White House adviser, Ivanka Trump, and according to the commander-in-chief, world leaders “loved” her.

“I thought Ivanka was amazing at the G20. And I’ll tell you, the foreign leaders loved her. And they just think she’s great,” Trump told reporters, adding that his daughter is “very smart and she’s done a great job.”

Trump went on to shower Ivanka with praise, telling journalists that she “has worked on almost 10 million jobs, training and going to companies and getting them to hire people.”

“The people, the foreign leaders, really like her a lot,” the president reaffirmed.

But according to a viral video released by the French government Ivanka seemed out of place at the G20, and foreign leaders appeared confused, if not annoyed, by her presence. The first daughter was filmed while attempting to inject herself into conversation, only to get confronted by confused and seemingly frustrated stares.

As Business Insider reported, the brief video depicts Ivanka in a circle with French President Emmanuel Macron, Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, Prime Minister of Great Britain Theresa May, and International Monetary Fund’s chairwoman Christine Lagarde.

The leaders appear to be having a conversation about women’s rights, and the president’s daughter can be heard interrupting Macron.

As the publication notes, journalists, pundits, and politicians — including New York Representative Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez — questioned Ivanka’s role in the government, wondering why she went to the G20 summit.

“It may be shocking to some, but being someone’s daughter actually isn’t a career qualification,” the Democrat tweeted, adding that the president should have brought along a “qualified diplomat” instead.

Ivanka Trump’s role in the United States government has long been disputed, as has her husband Jared Kushner’s. As previously reported by The Inquisitr, watchdog groups have warned about there being a conflict of interests between the couple’s private businesses, and government service.

According to Jared and Ivanka’s financial disclosure reports made public in June, the couple made made between $29 million and $135 million in 2018. The two made most of their money through real estate, and similar investments.

Media reports have alleged that the couple is profiting from making business deals and arrangements with foreign government officials, and critics have accused President Trump of nepotism and corruption.