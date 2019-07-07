Jeff Bezos Reportedly Planning To Marry His Girlfriend, Lauren Sanchez, Now That His Divorce Is Finalized

Jeff Bezos is reported ready to become a married man again. Page Six reports that the billionaire Amazon founder wants to marry his girlfriend, Lauren Sanchez, now that his divorce from his previous wife, Mackenzie, has been finalized.

“There won’t be a big ceremony. It will be something to mark their love and everything they’ve gone through to be together,” their source said.

According to Page Six, Bezos and Sanchez have been spotted enjoying each other’s company in New York. They’ve been seen at restaurants and checking out productions on Broadway. They recently attended the popular new musical Hadestown in premium seats that can cost between $300 and $400. Before they went to the show, Bezos and Sanchez reportedly dined at a Japanese restaurant in Manhattan.

If Bezos and Sanchez do decide to get married, it will be something of a fairytale ending to a relationship that’s been dogged by controversy.

The revelation of their romance was accompanied by a sex scandal and happened while they were both still married to their previous partners.

As Town And Country Magazine recalls, the day after Bezos announced that he and his wife were divorcing, the National Enquirer published an explosive article detailing his relationship with Sanchez. About a month later Bezos wrote an attention-grabbing blog post of his own in which he claimed that the CEO of the National Enquirer’s parent company AMI, David Pecker, was trying to blackmail him. He said that AMI had gained access to lurid sexts between him and Sanchez and was threatening to release them. At the time, he claimed that they were retaliating against his hiring of a private investigator to look into how they’d learned about the affair in the first place.

Amazon founder Jeff Bezos and MacKenzie Bezos finalize their divorce to the tune of a $38-billion settlement, Bloomberg News reports https://t.co/8cTBAiqi5s pic.twitter.com/L6JxTLGRDv — AFP news agency (@AFP) July 6, 2019

Loading...

Pecker had previously agreed to an immunity deal with The Department of Justice related to his complicity in suppressing negative stories about then-candidate Donald Trump, namely those related to his alleged infidelity. Bezos suggested that his investigation may have threatened that deal which then led to the escalation of their aggression towards him.

He also suggested that Pecker had targeted him because he owns The Washington Post, the same newspaper that Saudi journalist Jamal Khashoggi worked for before he was brutally killed. He claimed that the coverage of the murder was “unpopular” in certain circles and mentioned AMI’s alleged connections to the Saudi government.

“I was made an offer I couldn’t refuse. Or at least that’s what the top people at the National Enquirer thought,” Bezos wrote. “I’m glad they thought that because it emboldened them to put it all in writing. Rather than capitulate to extortion and blackmail, I’ve decided to publish exactly what they sent me, despite the personal cost and embarrassment they threaten.”