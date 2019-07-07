April Love Geary, Girlfriend Of Singer Robin Thicke, Goes Topless For Racy Instagram Snap

April Love Geary has a hot post-baby body, and she’s showing it off to her Instagram followers with a racy new post.

The model and girlfriend of singer Robin Thicke took to Instagram this weekend to share a racy topless picture in a shower. The Instagram picture was a promotion for Frankies Bikinis (even though April only showed off the bottom half) and was an instant hit with her fans, garnering thousands of likes and plenty of supportive comments.

“Wow hot,” one person commented.

“Goddess goddess goddess,” another wrote.

April is no stranger to showing off her body online, and recently posted a hot picture of her “mom bod” to her Instagram page, showing off her amazing physique in a skimpy blue thong bikini. Other pictures show April in various stages of undress, including other topless photos.

But it’s not all revealing photos on her Instagram feed. The 24-year-old model, who has been dating Robin Thicke since she was 19, frequently uses her social media page to show off their life with two young children at home and offer some uplifting messages to her followers. A few months ago, Geary shared a throwback photo of herself nursing infant daughter in what the Daily Mail noted was an empowering message to breastfeeding moms.

“The first time my baby girl latched onto my nipple,” April proudly wrote. She added, “And to the women who can’t have babies/breastfeed/etc, your boobs are yours. Your body is yours. If you can’t breastfeed, you are no less than someone who can.”

April’s openness about motherhood and her willingness to show off her body in racy photos has sometimes led to some conflict. Some fans have taken to her Instagram page to register some criticism of her parenting choices, including the couple’s decision to have two children so close in age — their oldest, Mia, just turned 1 while Lola is five months old. As Us Weekly reported, some fans criticized April when she announced she was pregnant with baby No. 2.

“Didn’t your doctor tell you, your body needs time to recover? You ruined the best years of your life,” one person wrote, with another commenter adding that it was wrong for April to have two children by the time she turned 21.

April Love Geary doesn’t seem to heed the criticism, and instead goes on with sharing some glimpses into their family live and some very revealing images of herself.