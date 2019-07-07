Britney Spears Fans Think Her Latest Instagram Post Is About Justin Timberlake

Britney Spears sparked some major rumors this weekend when she posted a quote on social media. Fans immediately began to speculate who the quote may be about, and Justin Timberlake’s name was at the top of the list.

On Saturday night, Britney Spears took to Instagram to post a sweet quote by K. Towne Jr. that read, “Our lives may not have fit together, but ohhh did our souls know how to dance…”

Spears’ followers couldn’t help but wonder what was going on with the singer, and many thought that she may be reminiscing about her lost love, Timberlake.

“Is this for Justin Timberlake?” one fan asked the singer.

“Dear Justin Timberlake…” another commented.

“If that’s not a true statement of @justintimberlake Idk what is!” a third social media user wrote in the comment section.

“Aww what a sweet message to send to @justintimberlake,” another fan wrote.

Of course, the more obvious thought was the Britney and her boyfriend, Sam Asghari, may have split up.

“Wait, what? This doesn’t mean you and Sam broke up right?” another social media user asked.

“I hope this does not mean her and her man are breaking up. She deserves some happy,” one concern fan told the singer’s followers.

“Don’t tell me you guys broke up?” another panicked follower wrote.

According to People Magazine, Britney Spears and Sam Asghari first sparked romance rumors back in November of 2016. The pair later became a fan favorite couple, flaunting their sweet romance on social media.

Back in February, Britney took to Instagram to share a sweet post gushing over Sam on their anniversary. The singer revealed that Asghari inspired her to be a better person, calling herself “lucky” to be with such an amazing man.

Earlier this year, Spears checked herself into a mental health facility to deal with some issues she’d been having. Asghari was said to be supportive of his love during that time, and following her release, they began to treat themselves to lavish vacations as they snuggled up together on Instagram during trips to places like Miami.

People also reported that Britney was continuing to deal with major emotional issues following her release from treatment, and is said to be receiving outpatient treatment now that she’s back home.

Britney Spears fans can keep up with the singer’s love life, family, career, and latest activities by following her on all of her social media accounts.