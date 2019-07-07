Thomas Markle Continues To Talk To The Press, Casting Doubts On Early Predictions He Wants To Win Over Meghan

There was a time when Thomas Markle was front and center in the media. He was giving interviews on live TV, writing editorials that would be published online and all-around being very vocal about his issues with Meghan. But for a while, it all seemed to stop. In April, SheKnows noted that experts believed that the dad could potentially salvage the rocky relationship with Meghan. That is, if he were able to keep his mouth shut. In particular, this is what expert Katie Nicholl noted.

“And I was also told that way back, and after the royal wedding, Meghan did reach out to her father and said to him, ‘If you can just keep quiet, if you can stop using the press as a medium, prove to us that we can trust you can keep quiet,’ then there was — as far as she was concerned — a chance of rapprochement. She was prepared to give him a second chance.”

At the time, the question was whether Thomas would be able to one day have a relationship with his grandchild. And while many of Meghan’s fans have strong opinions about Thomas and his actions, it wouldn’t be so far-fetched to say that many would be happy to hear of a reconciliation.

However, it all seems to be for nothing as Thomas has since spoken out a couple of times. In late May, he voiced his opinions on the Meghan Markle Lifetime movie, when he said that he felt “personally attacked by the network,” according to Vanity Fair.

And today, Thomas was reported to have commented on not being invited to Archie’s christening. Which, considering he didn’t even attend the wedding or have any known contact with Meghan recently, isn’t entirely a huge surprise.

It seems that the dad can’t help but let his opinions be heard, and that could potentially mean that the family rift could last even longer.

Of course, Thomas’ latest contact with the media is super toned down, compared to the height of his media presence. He’s revealed a ton of personal information, and even posted a letter that he received from his daughter for all the world to see.

So fans will have to see if the dad will eventually fall back into Meghan’s good graces. Some are wondering if the new grandfather will ever meet his grandson. It’s hard to know for sure, but for now, royal fans are still quite busy fawning over Archie every chance they get.