Thomas Markle Continues To Talk To The Press, Casting Doubts On Early Predictions He Wants To Win Over Meghan

There was a time when Thomas Markle was front and center in the media. He was giving interviews on live TV, writing editorials that would be published online and all-around being very vocal about his issues with Meghan. But for a while, it all seemed to stop. In April, SheKnows noted that experts believed that the dad could potentially salvage the rocky relationship with Meghan. That is, if he were able to keep his mouth shut. In particular, this is what expert Katie Nicholl noted.
“And I was also told that way back, and after the royal wedding, Meghan did reach out to her father and said to him, ‘If you can just keep quiet, if you can stop using the press as a medium, prove to us that we can trust you can keep quiet,’ then there was — as far as she was concerned — a chance of rapprochement. She was prepared to give him a second chance.”
At the time, the question was whether Thomas would be able to one day have a relationship with his grandchild. And while many of Meghan’s fans have strong opinions about Thomas and his actions, it wouldn’t be so far-fetched to say that many would be happy to hear of a reconciliation.
This morning, The Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s son, Archie Harrison Mountbatten-Windsor was christened in the Private Chapel at Windsor Castle at an intimate service officiated by the Archbishop of Canterbury, Justin Welby. The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are so happy to share the joy of this day with members of the public who have been incredibly supportive since the birth of their son. They thank you for your kindness in welcoming their first born and celebrating this special moment. Their Royal Highnesses feel fortunate to have enjoyed this day with family and the godparents of Archie. Their son, Archie, was baptised wearing the handmade replica of the royal christening gown which has been worn by royal infants for the last 11 years. The original Royal Christening Robe, made of fine Honiton lace lined with white satin, was commissioned by Queen Victoria in 1841 and first worn by her eldest daughter. It was subsequently worn for generations of Royal christenings, including The Queen, her children and her grandchildren until 2004, when The Queen commissioned this handmade replica, in order for the fragile historic outfit to be preserved, and for the tradition to continue. Photo credit: Chris Allerton ©️SussexRoyal
However, it all seems to be for nothing as Thomas has since spoken out a couple of times. In late May, he voiced his opinions on the Meghan Markle Lifetime movie, when he said that he felt “personally attacked by the network,” according to Vanity Fair.
And today, Thomas was reported to have commented on not being invited to Archie’s christening. Which, considering he didn’t even attend the wedding or have any known contact with Meghan recently, isn’t entirely a huge surprise.
It seems that the dad can’t help but let his opinions be heard, and that could potentially mean that the family rift could last even longer.
Of course, Thomas’ latest contact with the media is super toned down, compared to the height of his media presence. He’s revealed a ton of personal information, and even posted a letter that he received from his daughter for all the world to see.
So fans will have to see if the dad will eventually fall back into Meghan’s good graces. Some are wondering if the new grandfather will ever meet his grandson. It’s hard to know for sure, but for now, royal fans are still quite busy fawning over Archie every chance they get.