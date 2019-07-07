Nancy Pelosi Belittles Progressive Democrats, Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez Hits Back

As HuffPost reported, even though migrant children are said to be suffering at the border — at least six have died while in government custody — House Speaker Nancy Pelosi passed a Senate bill expanding funding for President Donald Trump’s immigration authorities.

“I’m busy worrying about children not being in their mothers’ arms,” Pelosi said during a speech, referring to migrant children in government custody, while deferring to Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, the Republican Party, and the Trump administration.

The move enraged progressive Democrats in the House, many of whom appeared baffled by Pelosi’s decision to pass the bill without even attempting to negotiate “basic humanitarian safeguards” for the detained children.

“A vote for Mitch McConnell’s border bill is a vote to keep kids in cages and terrorize immigrant communities,” Michigan Representative Ilhan Omar told the press following Pelosi’s decision.

The HuffPost article was referenced by a New York Times reporter asking Pelosi about the push-back she is receiving from progressives in the House.

The House speaker mocked and belittled fellow Democrats, dismissing their concerns, as well as their popularity.

“All these people have their public whatever and their Twitter world. But they didn’t have any following. They’re four people and that’s how many votes they got.”

These remarks appear to have escalated the feud.

In a series of Twitter post published hours after Pelosi’s interview, New York Representative Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez hit back at the speaker, The Hill reports.

“That public ‘whatever’ is called public sentiment. And wielding the power to shift it is how we actually achieve meaningful change in this country,” Ocasio-Cortez tweeted.

As the publication notes, although Pelosi claims that only “four people” voted with Ocasio-Cortez and other progressives, 95 other Democrats also voted against the border funding bill.

In another tweet, Ocasio-Cortez touched on the fact that Pelosi appears to have trust in the Trump administration to handle the situation at the border properly, pointing out that migrant children have died in custody.

Pelosi throws shade on Ocasio-Cortez, Pressley, Omar, and Tlaib for splitting with Dems on spending package https://t.co/cT5q6uyfPq pic.twitter.com/gxuIFDdvYR — The Hill (@thehill) July 7, 2019

“This admin also refuses to hand over docs to Congress on the whereabouts of families. People’s lives are getting bargained, & for what?” the representative asked.

As Vox reported, Ocasio-Cortez recently paid a visit to a number of border detention centers, subsequently describing the facilities as “concentration camps.”

According to Raw Story, Pelosi made a number of controversial remarks during the New York Times interview, apparently admitting that Trump thanked her for not allowing impeachment.

Speaker Pelosi rips progressives in ‘The Squad’ for not having ‘any following’ in Congress

https://t.co/76vExdIFQD pic.twitter.com/WnFIOmwUfK — Raw Story (@RawStory) July 6, 2019

The Democratic Party has not reached a consensus about the issue of impeachment either — progressives have called for impeachment proceedings to begin, but moderate Democrats lead by Pelosi have remained adamantly opposed to it.