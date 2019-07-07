‘Bachelorette’ Hannah Brown Shows Off Toned Abs In Recent Instagram Post

Despite the rumors circulating that suggest Hannah Brown might not get her happily ever after, she's all smiles in her recent Instagram photo.

The current Bachelorette, Hannah Brown, is not yet at the end of her televised journey to find love. At least, not on the show. The cast of the reality series actually finished filming a long time ago, but fans will have to wait until the final episode to find out whether or not she does find the Prince Charming she’s looking for. Brown went into the show with lots of hope and the purest intentions. After all, she knows that show can work as she fell in love with Colton Underwood during his season of The Bachelor. She was also brokenhearted when Underwood ended up choosing someone else. Nevertheless, she was given her second chance to find love and she took it, according to Showbiz Cheat Sheet.

On July 4, Brown took to Instagram to share a stunning photo of herself. She is lounging in the pool while on top of a floatie shaped like a pineapple. She looks toned and tan in a tiny white bikini, boasting some impressive abs. The reality television star looks happier than ever with a giant smile on her face.

“Who lives in a pineapple under the sea? me. Happy fourth y’all,” was her Sponge Bob-themed caption.

‘Bachelorette’ Hannah Brown Rocks A Bikini For 4th Of July Amid Spoilers Hinting At Heartbreak Ahead https://t.co/rlc2gFetV4 #TheBachelorette — Stacy Carey (@Stacy_Carey) July 5, 2019

The star has been candid in recent weeks about having gotten out of the habit of working out while in the middle of the hustle and bustle of filming the show. She’s been determined to get back onto the fitness grind and get back the body she once had. If this photo is any sign, it looks like she’s been doing a pretty good job.

Loading...

As of the most recent episode, Brown now only has four men left on the show to choose from. Tyler Cameron, Peter Weber, Luke Parker, and Jed Wyatt are the remaining men still fighting for her heart. Parker identified himself as the season’s villain early on with his overly-confident and often aggressive personality. However, rumors state that the real villain doesn’t reveal his true colors until after the show.

After the season had finished up filming, it was revealed that Jed Wyatt had a girlfriend waiting back home. How this will impact his relationship with Brown is not yet known. As far as how Brown is doing now, she gave a little insight to Extra TV.